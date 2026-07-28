Baycrest Hospital and Sunnybrook partner to implement new health information system

Shared approach, powered by Oracle Health, is designed to strengthen digital infrastructure and support more connected care across Baycrest hospital and ambulatory clinics.

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Baycrest Hospital is partnering with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre to join its implementation of a new health information system (HIS) to strengthen the digital foundation supporting care across Baycrest Hospital and ambulatory clinics. Through this partnership, Baycrest Hospital will participate in a shared implementation of a new HIS powered by the Oracle Health electronic health record (EHR).

The partnership will build on Sunnybrook's Oracle Health implementation and reflects a shared commitment to advancing connected, digitally enabled care through collaboration across Ontario's health system. Sunnybrook will serve as the implementation lead, bringing the benefit of scale, digital health expertise and significant groundwork already underway. Baycrest's specialized expertise in caring for older adults with complex medical, cognitive, functional and psychosocial needs will help inform the design of workflows and clinical practices that support patients across the broader health system.

The new health information system is intended to improve access to clinical information and support more coordinated care by helping hospital and ambulatory care teams document, access and share clinical information more easily. For patients and families, it will support a more seamless care experience. For clinicians, physicians and staff, it will provide stronger tools to support workflow, collaboration and informed decision-making.

"Together, we're building a stronger foundation for more connected, coordinated care," said Deb Galet, President and CEO of Baycrest Hospital. "This partnership allows Baycrest Hospital to strengthen the digital tools that support exceptional care while contributing our expertise in caring for older adults to help shape a shared digital foundation for patients and care teams."

Sunnybrook announced in 2025 that it had selected Oracle Health as the technology vendor for a new electronic health record system that will replace multiple information systems, help increase insight at the point of care, enhance coordination across facilities and support more integrated patient and caregiver experiences.

"This partnership is about strengthening collaboration and breaking down barriers across the health system," added Dr. Andy Smith, President and CEO at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. "We're thrilled to be working with the team at Baycrest to create a more connected and digital future for our people and patients."

Planning is underway, with teams from Baycrest and Sunnybrook working together on implementation, workflow design, change management, training and engagement. Clinicians, physicians, staff and leaders across Baycrest will play an active role in shaping the implementation to meet the needs of Baycrest Hospital, ambulatory clinics and the patients and families they serve.

As this work progresses, Baycrest will continue to provide regular updates to staff, physicians, patients, families and partners.

"Healthcare transformation is most powerful when organizations come together around a shared vision and break down barriers," said Erin O'Halloran, vice president and market leader, Oracle Health Canada. "By building on Sunnybrook's Oracle Health implementation, Baycrest Hospital is advancing a collaborative approach that strengthens digital infrastructure, supports greater continuity of care, and creates opportunities to share knowledge and best practices across Ontario's health system. We're honoured to collaborate with two organizations that are helping shape the future of connected, patient-centred care."

About Baycrest

Baycrest is an internationally recognized academic health sciences organization based in Toronto, focused on aging and brain health.

Baycrest brings together a post-acute care hospital, long-term care, senior living, memory care, research and education, supporting older adults, caregivers and others on the journey of aging. This integrated ecosystem allows care, discovery and learning to inform one another, improving lives today while shaping how aging is understood and supported tomorrow.

Guided by a vision of a world where every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment and dignity, Baycrest translates knowledge into practice, advances specialized care and shares its expertise with health systems, partners and communities in Canada and around the world.

The future of aging is here.

For more information, visit: baycrest.org.

About Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care with over 1.1 million patient visits each year and more than 16,000 dedicated staff, learners and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres.

Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopaedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The Hospital also has a unique and leading national program for the care of Canada's war veterans.

For more information about how Sunnybrook is inventing the future of health care, please visit us online at www.sunnybrook.ca.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Baycrest

Media contacts: Baycrest Corporate Communications & Brand: [email protected]; Sunnybrook Strategic Communications: [email protected]; Oracle Media Relations: [email protected]