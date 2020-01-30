Bay Talent Group Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Allan Hartley, Chief Executive Officer, Bay Talent Group Inc. (HIRE), joined Brady Fletcher, Managing Director & Head, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Bay Talent Group is a staffing organization, which operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc. These boutique consulting firms offer a range of professional staffing services for accounting, finance, information technology, office administration and human resources. Their clients include large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries. Bay Talent Group Inc. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on December 23, 2019.