TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Bay Street Group Inc. (BSG) and RIFO Realty Group Inc. are proud to announce their strategic partnership and business combination, effective August 31. This milestone marks the beginning of a bold new era, bringing together two of Canada's most forward-thinking real estate organizations to form one of the strongest and most innovative real estate networks in the country.

Bay Street Group Inc. and RIFO Realty Group Inc. Unite to Form One of Canada’s Largest Real Estate Platforms (CNW Group/Bay Street Group)

Over the past decade, Bay Street Group has built a reputation as an independent leader in Canadian real estate - recognized for its openness, inclusiveness, technological leadership, and culture of continuous innovation. Through this merger, BSG and RIFO will combine strengths to create a powerful platform designed for long-term stability, innovation, and growth.

Vicky Huang, President of Bay Street Group, has been appointed CEO of RIFO Realty Group Inc. In this expanded role, Vicky will oversee RIFO Realty Group Inc.'s real estate operations with a network of more than 5,000 real estate agents, supported by a diverse team of licensed financial advisors specializing in mortgages, funds, insurance, and wealth management across Canada, with a focus in British Columbia and Ontario at this stage.

Key Benefits for Agents and Clients

Backed by strong cash flow and access to the capital market, RIFO offers agents a platform designed for sustainable growth and long-term stability. Its AI-powered platform integrates leads generation, CRM, transaction management, and marketing tools into one seamless experience. At the same time, clients benefit from RIFO's One-Stop Value-Added Financial and Home Service program, which delivers customized and comprehensive solutions to simplify and enrich the home buying and selling journey.

A New Era of Growth and Innovation

"This merger is not only about growth - it's about transformation in the volatile market." said Vicky Huang, CEO of RIFO Realty Group Inc. "By uniting BSG's culture of openness, inclusiveness, and innovation with RIFO's AI-driven platform and access to the capital market, we are creating one of the most powerful real estate networks in Canada - focused on collaboration, cutting-edge solutions, and client success."

Echoing this commitment, Johnson Ji, CEO of RIFO Holding Group Inc., emphasized this pivotal role of artificial intelligence and the capital market in shaping the industry's future. "Artificial intelligence is reshaping real estate practices. By combining RIFO's AI-driven and business discipline with Bay Street Group's culture of innovation, we are creating a data-powered ecosystem that will help agents work smarter, clients make better decisions, and our network scale with unprecedented speed. This merger marks the beginning of a new chapter for where technology and financial strength drive sustainable growth and transform how real estate is experienced and delivered."

Together, BSG and RIFO will accelerate innovation, expand opportunities for agents, and enhance services for clients across Canada and internationally.

SOURCE Bay Street Group

Media Contact: Andy Shen, [email protected], 647-969-0156