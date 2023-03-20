Bay Area Health Trust hosts regional Ministers to celebrate the opening of their newly expanded state-of-the-art facility

HAMILTON, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Bay Area Health Trust (BAHT) President & CEO, Peter Kalra, local elected officials, and representatives of Hamilton's vibrant innovation and life sciences eco-system celebrated the completed renovation and move to BAHT's new, state-of-the-art facility at a ribbon-cutting event on March 17.

Bay Area Health Trust hosted an official opening of their newly expanded facility on March 17 in Hamilton. Joining their President and CEO Peter Kalra (centre) for the official ribbon cutting were Hamilton elected officials and business leaders (pictured left to right) Hamilton Health Sciences President and CEO, Rob MacIsaac, Canada’s Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Hon. Filomena Tassi, Bay Area Health Trust’s incoming Board Chair, Mark John Stewart, and Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport, Hon. Neil Lumsden. (CNW Group/Bay Area Health Trust)

For the last twenty-one years, BAHT has evolved to play a critical role in the Hamilton life sciences community, establishing its presence at the intersection of healthcare and innovation. Through its operating units, BAHT provides critical products and services ranging from clinical trial infrastructure to the commercialization of local innovations.

Once fully operational, the facility will enable BAHT to accelerate execution of its growth strategy, create jobs, and provide both current and future clients cutting-edge equipment, clean rooms, and inventory management systems.

"We have invested over $2 million in this project, because we see the demand and want to ensure we continue providing 110 per cent for the people of Hamilton, Ontario, and Canada," said Peter Kalra. "Moving to this location allows Bay Area Health Trust to support more studies. Whether it is storage on a temperature-controlled environment or preparing study medications to be sent to sites across Canada, North America or to international destinations."

Some of the enhancements to the facility include:

Almost doubling the square footage of entire space from 9,000 sq. ft. to 19,00 sq. ft.

Increase of 45% in 2–8-degree storage capacity with the new 345 sq ft cold room.

An almost 100% increase in storage capacity with the ability for rack storage.

Doubled packaging area.

Added two dock level receiving bays.

Bay Area Health Trust hosted an official facility opening event with local government and healthcare leaders including:

Hon. Filomena Tassi, MP (Hamilton West- Ancaster-Dundas), Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency

Hon. Neil Lumsden , MPP (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek), Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport

, MPP (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek), Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport Dan Muys, MP (Flamborough-Glanbrook)

Rob McIsaac , President and CEO, Hamilton Health Sciences

Continued funding in the Canadian innovation and healthcare space is a step in the right direction and will see organizations like BAHT, and by extension it's beneficiaries, Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and McMaster University continue to grow both domestically and on the international stage.

About Bay Area Health Trust

At the intersection of health, life sciences and business, Bay Area Health Trust is an example of a successful partnership between hospitals and the for-profit private sector. Operating life science businesses with the goal of returning value to its beneficiaries, Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and McMaster University, Bay Area Health Trust promotes entrepreneurship and invests in growth-oriented businesses to support patient care. More information can be found at www.bayareahealthtrust.com.

SOURCE Bay Area Health Trust

For further information: Stephanie Gomes, (647) 654-6496, [email protected]