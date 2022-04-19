BAXTER HIGHLIGHTS NEW DATA AT SCCM CRITICAL CARE CONGRESS SHOWING HEMODYNAMIC MONITORING MAY HELP PREDICT PATIENT OUTCOMES

Findings suggest that monitoring changes in stroke volume and cardiac output could help predict mortality in critically ill patients

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a leader in patient monitoring, physical assessment and vision screening products, announced the findings of an observational study on data from the Starling Registry. The Baxter-sponsored study found that monitoring stroke volume and cardiac output trends for patients with critical conditions may provide insight into cardiac function and help predict patient outcomes, including mortality. The findings were presented in an abstract titled "Stroke Volume Change Predicts Patient Outcome" (Abstract #1094073) at the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) Critical Care Congress taking place April 18-21, 2022.

"These findings reinforce the importance of using non-invasive patient monitoring technology to deliver quick and precise fluid management data that can help clinicians make more informed, personalized treatment decisions and help enhance outcomes for critically ill patients," said Douglas M. Hansell, M.D., MPH, vice president of medical affairs at Baxter. "Baxter plans to continue assessing data from the Starling Registry to examine the role of hemodynamic monitoring across a variety of clinical settings and patient diagnoses."

This study was designed to evaluate trends in stroke volume (the amount of blood the heart pumps each time it beats) and cardiac output (the amount of blood the heart pumps in one minute) over time as they relate to outcomes for critically ill patients. The study assessed 127 critical care patients in the intensive care unit that received hemodynamic monitoring using Baxter's Starling Fluid Management Monitoring System, of whom 64% had sepsis and 15% had COVID-19. Study investigators compared patients' first and last stroke volume measurement, with an average time of approximately seven hours between the first and last measurement. Patients exhibiting an overall improvement in stroke volume showed a decrease in mortality (14.9%) compared to those who did not exhibit overall improvement in stroke volume (35.0%). Additionally, findings suggested that closely monitoring cardiac function may be important in preventing clinically relevant changes in patient outcome.

Baxter also sponsored a symposium for SCCM attendees titled "Tailored Volume Resuscitation in the Critically Ill is Achievable." The event featured industry leaders sharing their expertise on possible adverse outcomes of under-and-over-resuscitation, potential benefits of guided volume resuscitation strategies, and applications and limitations of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring in critically ill patients.

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For 90 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

