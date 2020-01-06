Bausch + Lomb Launches Expanded Parameters for Biotrue® ONEday for Astigmatism Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

Lens Parameters Expanded by Nearly 60 percent, Providing Eye Care Professionals the Broadest Offering Among All Daily Disposable Toric Lenses

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC), today announced the U.S. launch of expanded parameters for Biotrue® ONEday for Astigmatism daily disposable contact lenses. The expansion will increase the toric parameter range by more than 60 percent, offering eye care professionals and their astigmatic patients the largest parameter offering of any daily disposable toric lens.1

"We are proud to offer expanded parameters for Biotrue® ONEday for Astigmatism lenses, further deepening our already robust toric lens portfolio as we continue to build upon our eye health offerings," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "We are uniquely positioned to support a broad spectrum of vision needs for our customers' patients, including those with astigmatism, a large patient population with unique requirements that can be more challenging to fit."

The expanded parameters, which are now available for eye care professionals and their patients, include 30 new axes found below in bold:



Sphere Power Cylinder Power Axis Plano to -6.00D

(in 0.25D steps) -0.75, -1.25, -1.75 10° 20° 30° 40° 50° 60° 70° 80° 90° 100° 110° 120° 130° 140° 150° 160° 170° 180° -2.25 10° 20° 70° 80° 90° 100° 110° 160° 170° 180° -6.50D to -9.00D

(in 0.50D steps) -0.75, -1.25, -1.75 10° 20° 60° 70° 80° 90° 100° 110° 120° 160° 170° 180° -2.25 10° 20° 90° 160° 170° 180° +0.25 to +4.00

(in 0.25 steps) -0.75, -1.25, -1.75 10° 20° 70° 80° 90° 100° 110° 160° 170° 180° -2.25 10° 20° 80° 90° 100° 160° 170° 180°

"With the additional parameters of Biotrue® ONEday for Astigmatism lenses, more of my patients will be able to experience the benefits that this toric lens offers, including all-day comfort and convenience," said Mile Brujic, O.D., Premier Vision Group, Bowling Green, OH. "Finding a solution for patients with astigmatism was once a barrier. However, given the advancements in technology and the expansion of parameters such as those seen in Biotrue® ONEday for Astigmatism lenses, we can now provide patients the comfort and quality of vision they expect and deserve with a daily disposable toric lens."

Similar to the other products in the Biotrue® ONEday brand family, Biotrue® ONEday for Astigmatism lenses are formulated with a patented dehydration barrier, which allows the lens to maintain nearly 100 percent of its moisture for a full 16 hours.1 Biotrue® ONEday for Astigmatism contact lenses also offer an evolved peri-ballast design, featuring a tapered edge to limit lid interaction, and spherical aberration control to help reduce halos and glare, particularly in low light conditions.

For more information on the full family of Biotrue® ONEday contact lenses, including how eye care professionals and patients can properly recycle these lenses and their packaging through the

Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE Recycling program, visit www.biotrueonedaylenses.com.

