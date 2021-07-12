Bausch + Lomb Launches Biotrue® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops and Biotrue® Micellar Eyelid Cleansing Wipes

"One of the major culprits of dry eyes, which is one of the most common eye conditions in the United States 1 , is our increasing usage of digital devices. We developed Biotrue ® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops and Biotrue ® Micellar Eyelid Cleansing Wipes to provide instant moisture to help relieve dry, digital-device-weary eyes," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "Inspired by the biology of the eye, both products are free of preservatives and are pH-balanced."

Biotrue® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops, which can be used while wearing soft contact lenses,* provide instant moisture and relief for irritated, dry eyes. These eye drops are pH-balanced to match healthy tears with ingredients that include an electrolyte, a component of natural, healthy tears, an antioxidant, to protect against free radicals, and hyaluronan (HA)2, a moisturizer found naturally in tears.

For some patients, eyelid buildup can be associated with irritated, dry eyes. Bausch + Lomb developed Biotrue® Micellar Eyelid Cleansing Wipes to gently cleanse and hydrate the eyelid area to help eyes feel more comfortable. Similar to the Biotrue® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops, the cleansing wipes are formulated with ingredients that include HA and an electrolyte as well as a micellar cleanser comprised of a naturally derived surfactant for gentle cleansing and aloe, licorice and dandelion root extract, which are naturally soothing.

"Many of my patients report having tired and irritated eyes at the end of the day, which is typically the result of prolonged digital device usage that can lead to eye dryness," said Jennifer Tsai, O.D., and founder, Line of Sight, New York. "The availability of Biotrue® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops and Biotrue® Micellar Eyelid Cleansing Wipes offers two convenient, over-the-counter options that I look forward to offering my patients to help relieve the symptoms of their dry, digitally irritated eyes."

Biotrue® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops and Biotrue® Micellar Eyelid Cleansing Wipes will be available for purchase in the eye care aisle or online at most national retailers, including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Target, Rite Aid and Amazon. Both will have a manufacturer's suggested retail price as low as $11.99.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

1. Multi-sponsor Surveys, Inc., The 2017 Gallup Study of Dry Eye Sufferers.

2. HA is sourced from a large-scale natural fermentation process.

*Based on standardized testing of soft contact lenses. Not meant to lubricate or rewet lenses.

