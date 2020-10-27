Bausch + Lomb Introduces SimplifEYE™ IOL Delivery System For enVista® Toric And Monofocal Preloaded Intraocular Lenses

First Preloaded Toric Available in the United States and Monofocal Option Combine Consistent IOL Delivery with Outstanding Visual Outcomes of enVista®

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the introduction of the SimplifEYE™ intraocular lens (IOL) delivery system, which is available exclusively for the enVista® MX60PL and the enVista® toric MX60PT, the first preloaded toric IOL available in the United States.

"The use of preloaded IOLs can contribute to surgical efficiency and reduce the risks associated with handling," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "The introduction of the SimplifEYE IOL delivery system for enVista, one of the most prominent brands in our surgical portfolio, is the latest example of our continued commitment to delivering innovations that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The SimplifEYE injector facilitates smooth and consistent implantation of enVista lenses in just three steps through an incision as small as 2.2mm. The fully enclosed SnapSet™ cartridge houses an untouched IOL to ensure proper positioning and helps reduce the risk of lens damage. The beveled tip of the SimplifEYE system permits consistent lens folding to afford surgeons reproducible and reliable delivery of the enVista IOL.

"In my experience, this new delivery system allows for streamlined IOL insertion, and the lens then unfolds quickly, both of which contribute substantially to enhancing efficiency in my OR," said Dee Stephenson, M.D., from Stephenson Eye Associates in Venice, Florida and first surgeon to use the SimplifEYE system to implant an MX60PT. "I look forward to having continued access to these advantages while also offering patients the many benefits that the enVista platform offers."

The enVista MX60PL offers the widest range of powers of any preloaded IOL (0-34D). The enVista toric (MX60PT) offers exceptional rotational stability as well as the lowest cylinder power of 1.25D, which allows surgeons to correct more of their astigmatic patients. Both preloaded lenses also offer the benefits of a zero spherical aberration (SA) optic with excellent focus tolerance and contrast sensitivity as well as StableFlex™ technology, which provides improved material properties to deliver more rapid unfolding and enhanced optic recovery following delivery. Because both lenses are uniform power center-to-edge, neither are affected by tilt and decentration.

About enVista® IOLs

The enVista® family of lenses, which include monofocal and toric IOLs, remain the only single-piece, hydrophobic acrylic lenses domestically available that have been proven to be glistening-free.1 They feature a unique set of attributes that help compensate for the eye's natural imperfections. The Trusight™ aspheric optic provides the benefits of excellent image quality as well the potential for increased resistance to scratches and abrasions that may occur during loading and surgical manipulation. Step-vaulted AccuSet™ haptics allow for extensive interaction with the capsular bag to aid in securing the lens position. The SureEdge™ design features a continuous 360-degree square edge; similar square edge designs have been shown to have the potential to prevent posterior capsular opacification compared to round edge designs.2,3,4

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

