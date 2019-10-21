Bausch + Lomb Introduces PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula Minigel Eye Vitamins

Now Available at Major U.S. Retailers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company and wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TXS: BHC), today announced the U.S. launch of PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula minigel eye vitamins. The new minigels will replace the currently offered PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula soft gels, offering patients an easier-to-swallow option compared to the original AREDS 2 soft gels. PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula minigel eye vitamins contain the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute (NEI) for people with moderate to advanced Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) following the landmark AREDS2 clinical study.

"AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in Americans age 50 and older. For my patients who are diagnosed with moderate to advanced AMD, I typically recommend a plan that includes regular exercise, a healthy diet, and PreserVision – a supplement that contains nutrients recommended by the National Eye Institute to help reduce the risk of AMD progression in these patients," said Rishi Singh, M.D., Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic. "I am pleased to recommend this new option to my patients who have inquired about the availability of a smaller sized PreserVision AREDS 2 formula vitamin."1



It is estimated that as many as 16 million people in the United States have AMD. In its early stages, AMD may not present any symptoms, therefore patients may not think to consult with their eye care professional—leaving opportunity for the condition to advance. Left untreated, AMD has the potential to lead to severe vision loss or blindness.

"Bausch + Lomb is committed to helping patients protect their vision," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "Patients who take or are considering PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula minigel eye vitamins will now have a new, easier-to-swallow1 option."

PreserVision AREDS 2 minigel eye vitamins are available at major retailers nationwide in the vitamin aisle and have a suggested retail price of $32.99 (120-count bottle).



For more information on PreserVision eye vitamins, visit www.preservision.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on helping people see. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

