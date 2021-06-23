Bausch + Lomb Expands Parameters for Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism Contact Lenses

New Parameters Provide a Broader Offering for Presbyopic Patients with Astigmatism

LAVAL, QB, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the U.S. launch of expanded parameters for Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses. The expansion, which includes the addition of -2.25D and -2.75D cylinder power parameters, will be part of the company's standard offering of the lens and will extend the power range available to eye care professionals and their patients who have both astigmatism and presbyopia.

"We are focused on continuing to enhance and build upon our product portfolio. Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism lenses were specifically designed to address the lifestyle and vision needs of patients with both astigmatism and presbyopia. Now, with the increased parameter offering, more people with astigmatism and presbyopia will have the opportunity to experience the benefits that this lens offers," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb.



There are an estimated 32 million people in the United States living with both astigmatism and presbyopia who could potentially wear contact lenses, however, historically, there have been few readily available soft contact lens options that meet all of these patients' needs for visual acuity, making it challenging for eye care professionals to fit these patients.

"Astigmatic presbyopes have been underserved for many years. The vision correction options for these patients have come with various levels of compromise, and fitting them has traditionally been a time consuming, trial-and-error process," said Gina Wesley, O.D., Complete Eye Care, Medina, MN. "With the additional parameters of Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism lenses, I look forward to being able to fit more of my presbyopic patients with astigmatism."

To enhance the contact lens wearing experience and address these needs, Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses have been engineered for maximized wearing comfort, exceptional visual clarity and stability, along with the convenience of same-day in-office fitting during the initial exam1. Eight out of 10 (89%) of eye care professionals agreed that it is easy to get a successful fit with Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism lenses during the first visit2, and 91% of patients surveyed agreed that these lenses are comfortable throughout the day3.

To view more information on Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism lenses and to view the full parameter range, visit https://www.expectultracomfort.com/ecp/lens-parameters.

About Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism Lenses

In June 2019, Bausch + Lomb launched Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism lenses, a monthly silicone hydrogel lens that was specifically designed based on feedback from eye care professionals to address the vision needs of patients with both astigmatism and presbyopia. The lenses combine the company's unique 3-Zone Progressive™ multifocal design with the stability of its OpticAlign® toric design and MoistureSeal® technology.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. More information can be found at www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References

All Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lens parameters are made readily-available in eye care professional fitting sets, with the exception of -2.75D cylinder power, which is available to order as a standard offering. Results of an online survey with Eye Care Professionals who completed an evaluation program for Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses (n=219). Survey results include Eye Care Professionals who reported that successful fitting was extremely easy, easy, or somewhat easy (on a 6-point scale) during the first visit, with a margin of error ±4.1%. Results of an online survey of 435 patients who completed an evaluation program for Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses. Survey results include patients who strongly agreed, agreed, or slightly agreed (on a 6-point agreement scale), with a margin of error of +/- 2.6%.

