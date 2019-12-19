Bausch + Lomb Announces VYZULTA® (Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution 0.024%) Now Publicly Covered Under the Ontario Public Drug Benefit (ODB) Program

"We are pleased that the Ontario Government recognizes the impact of glaucoma on patients and the health care system, and as a result, has added VYZULTA to the Ontario Public Drug Benefit (ODB) Plan," said Richard Lajoie, President and General Manager of Bausch Health, Canada. "With the listing of VYZULTA, healthcare practitioners and glaucoma patients will have access to a new option that can help manage this potentially life-altering condition and possibly preserve eyesight. Through supporting healthy vision, Bausch + Lomb is living its mission to empower people to fully experience Moments that Matte r."

VYZULTA has a dual mechanism of action for lowering IOP, targeting the aqueous outflow through both the trabecular meshwork and the uveoscleral pathways.i VYZULTA is to be administered once daily.

"I believe VYZULTA is an important advancement in the medical management of glaucoma. It is the first molecule introduced into Canada in approximately 20 years with a unique mode of action, and will offer a new treatment option for our glaucoma patients," said Dr. David Yan, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief, Sinai Health System.

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness in Canadians.iii Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that slowly and progressively affect the optic nerve,iv which can lead to irreversible vision loss. Open-angle glaucoma is the most common form of the disease and is associated with elevated pressure caused by a backup of fluid in the eye.v

"Our own research shows that open-angle glaucoma is physically and psychologically burdensome on the individual and the family," said Doug Earle, President & CEO, Fighting Blindness Canada. "Fighting Blindness Canada welcomes the Ontario Government's commitment to advancing the standard of care for glaucoma patients and is heartened to see that Ontarians living with open-angle glaucoma now have another treatment option that they can discuss with their optometrist or ophthalmologist."

"With demonstrated tolerability and efficacy, VYZULTA works effectively to lower IOP thereby reducing the risk of disease progression in patients with glaucoma," said Dr. Cindy Hutnik, Professor of Ophthalmology & Pathology Ivey Eye Institute and Western University London, Ontario, Canada.



VYZULTA received its Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada on Dec. 27, 2018 and is currently covered by most private insurance plans in Canada. The Ontario Public Drug Benefit listing for VYZULTA will be available on December 20th at https://www.formulary.health.gov.on.ca/formulary/

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.ca.



About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC ) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.



In Canada, our areas of focus include eye health, dermatology and cardio metabolic. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.ca.



_______________________________________________

i PrVyzulta® Product Monograph, dated December 27, 2018.

ii Ontario Drug Benefit Formulary/Comparative Drug Index Edition 43 Summary of Changes – December 2019 Effective December 20, 2019, p. 5; http://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/pro/programs/drugs/formulary43/summary_edition43_20191213.pdf

iii Ref: Quigley HA, Broman AT. The number of people with glaucoma worldwide in 2010 and 2020. British Journal of Ophthalmology. 2006;90(3):262

iv Ref:Horton JC. Disorders of the Eye. In: Kasper D, Fauci A, Hauser S, Longo D, Jameson JL, Loscalzo J, eds. Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, 19e. New York, NY: McGraw-Hill Education; 2015.

v Canadian Ophthalmological Society. Canadian Ophthalmological Society evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for the management of glaucoma in the adult eye. June 2009; https://www.canadianjournalofophthalmology.ca/article/S0008-4182(09)80036-7/pdf



MacIver S, MacDonald, D., Prokopich C.L.,. Screening, Diagnosis, and Management of Open Angle Glaucoma: An Evidence-Based Guideline for Canadian Optometrists. Canadian Journal of Optometry. 2017;79, supp 1

SOURCE Bausch + Lomb Canada

For further information: Bausch Health Investor Contact: Arthur Shannon, [email protected], (514) 856-3855, (877) 281-6642 (toll free); Media Contact: Stephanie Engel, [email protected], (416) 425-9143 ext: 209