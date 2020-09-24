Bausch + Lomb Announces Expanded Public Coverage for (Pr)VYZULTA® (Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution 0.024% w/w) in Canada

Affecting over 400,000 Canadians, glaucoma is a disease of the optic nerve and the leading cause of blindness in North America.iii

"We are pleased that a growing number of provinces and the federal government recognize the impact of glaucoma on patients and the health care system and are increasing access to VYZULTA, a new option that can help patients manage this potentially life-altering condition and possibly preserve eyesight," said Richard Lajoie, President and General Manager of Bausch Health, Canada. "Bausch + Lomb is very proud of the part we play in helping Canadians live better by enabling them to see better with our products."

VYZULTA has a dual mechanism of action for lowering intraocular pressure by increasing outflow of aqueous humor through both uveoscleral and trabecular meshwork routes.i VYZULTA is to be administered once daily.

"VYZULTA is the first molecule introduced into Canada in approximately 20 years with a unique mode of action for reducing eye pressure, and is an important advancement in the medical management of glaucoma because it offers a novel therapeutic option for our patients," said Dr. David Yan, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief, Sinai Health System.



For Canadians, glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness.iv Glaucoma is defined as a group of eye diseases that slowly and progressively affect the optic nerve,v which can lead to irreversible vision loss. Open-angle glaucoma is the most common form of the disease and is associated with elevated pressure caused by a backup of fluid in the eye.vi

"The governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the federal government, through the Non-Insured Health Benefits program are showing their commitment to advancing the standard of care for glaucoma patients by making Vyzulta available to patients on public formularies," said Doug Earle, President & CEO, Fighting Blindness Canada. "On behalf of the constituents of Fighting Blindness Canada, I am heartened to see that people in these provinces and jurisdictions living with open-angle glaucoma now have access to another treatment option that they can discuss with their optometrist or ophthalmologist."

VYZULTA received its Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada on Dec. 27, 2018 and is currently covered by most private insurance plans in Canada.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.ca.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC ) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

In Canada, our areas of focus include eye health, dermatology and cardio metabolic. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.ca.

______________________________ i PrVyzulta® Product Monograph, dated December 27, 2018. ii Ontario Drug Benefit Formulary/Comparative Drug Index Edition 43 Summary of Changes – December 2019 Effective December 20, 2019,p.5; http://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/pro/programs/drugs/formulary43/summary_edition43_20191213.pdf iii CADTH Common Drug Review - Patient Input. Latanorpostene Bunod (Vyzulta). December 12, 2018. https://www.cadth.ca/sites/default/files/cdr/relatedinfo/SR0590%20Vyzulta%20-%20Patient%20Group%20Input_January%208%2C%202019.pdf Accessed: September 18, 2020 iv Quigley HA, Broman AT. The number of people with glaucoma worldwide in 2010 and 2020. British Journal of Ophthalmology. 2006;90(3):262v Horton JC. Disorders of the Eye. In: Kasper D, Fauci A, Hauser S, Longo D, Jameson JL, Loscalzo J, eds. Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, 19e. New York, NY: McGraw-Hill Education; 2015. vi Canadian Ophthalmological Society Glaucoma Clinical Practice Guideline Expert Committee; Canadian Ophthalmological Society. Canadian Ophthalmological Society evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for the management of glaucoma in the adult eye. Can J Ophthalmol. 2009;44 Suppl 1:S7-S93.

SOURCE Bausch + Lomb Canada

For further information: Investor Contact: Arthur Shannon, [email protected], (514) 856-3855, (877) 281-6642 (toll free); Media Contact: Lainie Keller, [email protected], (908) 927-1198