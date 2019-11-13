Bausch + Lomb And TerraCycle Announce Donation Of New Custom Training Modules Incorporating Used Contact Lens Materials To Guide Dog Foundation

The training modules will be presented to the Guide Dog Foundation at its headquarters in Smithtown, N.Y., and will be utilized in the training of guide dogs for individuals who are blind or visually impaired as well as helping to further enhance the campus for those who visit.

"At Bausch + Lomb our mission is to help people see better to live better by delivering critical resources and advancements that help improve vision health," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "We are proud to further build upon the ONE by ONE Recycling Program with TerraCycle in providing this donation to the Guide Dog Foundation -- an initiative that not only supports the health of our environment, but also provides the precious gift of sight through the training they provide guide dogs for those who are blind or visually impaired."

"We are grateful for the efforts of Bausch + Lomb and TerraCycle in reducing the environmental waste of contact lenses while also making this critical donation to help improve the lives of those who are blind or visually impaired," said John Miller, CEO, Guide Dog Foundation. "These training modules will be a wonderful addition to our training facility where our instructors train guide dogs the significant skills and tasks they need to increase the independence and mobility for people living with these conditions."

Since its inception in Nov. 2016, the ONE by ONE Recycling program has collected nearly 16 million used contact lenses, blister packs and top foils, which equates to more than 95,000 pounds of waste, making a significant impact on reducing the waste associated with contact lens use, especially daily disposable lenses. The donation to the Guide Dog Foundation is in recognition of this milestone and in commemoration of America Recycles Day (Friday, Nov. 15, 2019), the program's third anniversary.



"We are delighted to celebrate America Recycles Day and the third anniversary of the Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE Recycling program through the donation of these materials to the Guide Dog Foundation," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO, TerraCycle. "Before the ONE by ONE Recycling program, contact lenses were one of the forgotten waste streams that were often overlooked due to their size. In the three years since the implementation of the program, we've seen positive momentum from contact lens wearers who continue to use this program. Together we are helping to preserve our environment and transitioning these materials back into the world in a positive way – it's a win-win for all."

The ONE by ONE Recycling program encourages contact lens wearers to bring their used contact lenses and packaging to any one of the more than 4,200 participating eye care professionals' offices to recycle them in custom recycling bins provided by Bausch + Lomb. Once the recycling bins are full, the optometry practice mails the materials to TerraCycle using a free shipping label from www.bauschrecycles.com. The materials are then received by TerraCycle, where the metal layers of the blister packs are recycled separately, while the contact lenses and plastic blister pack components are melted into plastic. These materials can then be remolded into new recycled products, such as the training modules donated to the Guide Dog Foundation.

In addition to the training module donation made to the Guide Dog Foundation, the ONE by ONE Recycling Program donates $10 to Optometry Giving Sight, the only global fundraising initiative that specifically targets the prevention of blindness and impaired vision by providing eye exams and glasses to those in need, for every 10 pounds of contact lens waste collected from participating ONE by ONE recycling centers.



The donation to the Guide Dog Foundation was funded through the Bausch Foundation (www.bauschfoundation.org), which was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes around the world.

For more information on the Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE Recycling program, visit www.bauschrecycles.com.



About Optometry Giving Sight

More than 600 million people worldwide are blind or vision impaired because they cannot access eye exams and correction. Optometry Giving Sight (www.GivingSight.org) is the only global fundraising initiative that specifically targets uncorrected refractive error, funding projects that help train local professionals, establish sustainable vision centers and deliver eye care where it's needed most.

About the Guide Dog Foundation

For more than 70 years, the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc. (www.GuideDog.org), has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to people who are blind, have low vision, or have other special needs. The Guide Dog Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving clients from across the United States and Canada. The Foundation relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to serve people with disabilities. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but the Guide Dog Foundation provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. Its sister organization, America's VetDogs, trains and provides guide, service, and hearing dogs for disabled veterans and first responders. The Guide Dog Foundation was the first assistance dog school in the United States to be accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.



About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

TerraCycle is a trademark of TerraCycle Inc.

Any other product/brand names and/or logos are trademarks of the respective owners.

© 2019 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

BOD.0415.USA.19

