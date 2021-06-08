Bausch + Lomb and Lochan Enter Into Agreement to Develop the Next-Generation of eyeTELLIGENCE™ Clinical Decision Support Software

LAVAL, QB and ST. PAUL, Minn., June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced that its affiliate has entered into an agreement with Lochan LLC ("Lochan") to develop the next-generation of Bausch + Lomb's eyeTELLIGENCE™ clinical decision support software. Using the existing cloud-based infrastructure of eyeTELLIGENCE, this analytical software is being designed to allow surgeons to seamlessly integrate all aspects of the cataract, retinal and refractive surgery processes to maximize their overall practice efficiency. The companies expect to launch the initial phase of this next-generation software in 2022.



"Similar to what is being seen across the entire health care spectrum, ophthalmologists are under tremendous pressure to find ways to increase their efficiency and optimize workflow while continuing to deliver the highest level of patient care. The need for solutions that help them pursue this goal is massive," said Joseph Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "In 2018, we started our journey to deliver on this need when we became the first company to connect the operating room to the cloud using our eyeTELLIGENCE technology. The agreement with Lochan propels us into the next phase of this journey to further enhance surgeon's ability to improve practice efficiency."

Ophthalmic surgical procedures require a sophisticated, multi-step process that involves patient diagnostics, clinical treatment planning, surgery planning, post-op analysis and more. Today, the transitions between each step require the manual transfer of data, which can be time consuming and lead to unintended human error. The next-generation eyeTELLIGENCE™ software platform is being designed to create opportunities to streamline this complex process, resulting in a more seamless connection from pre surgery assessment to treatment planning and execution to post surgery evaluation.

"As a practicing surgeon, I have experienced first-hand the disconnect that exists between the different phases of the surgical planning process and the lack of interconnectivity between technologies that we use," said Mark Lobanoff, M.D., director of refractive surgery, North Suburban Eye Specialists, Minneapolis, MN, and founder, Lochan LLC. "Just as Bausch + Lomb introduced eyeTELLIGENCE™ to help address these challenges, I founded Lochan because I understood the benefits that digital integration could bring. That's why I believe that together, we will be able to bring the capabilities of eyeTELLIGENCE™ to the next level -- helping surgeons use data to make more informed and faster procedural and treatment decisions."

About eyeTELLIGENCE™ Platform

In 2018, Bausch + Lomb launched the eyeTELLIGENCE™ cloud-based digital platform as a way to help surgeons work smarter and find new ways to use data to maximize their overall practice efficiency. Today, eyeTELLIGENCE™, which is exclusively available on the Stellaris Elite™ vision enhancement system, is used by surgeons across the United States.

About Lochan

Lochan is a software development company focused on using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to bring novel solutions to complex ophthalmic calculations. Lochan specializes in bringing sui generis approaches to create cloud-based software platforms that are both unique and paradigm shifting. Our goal is to give each surgeon the most accurate and powerful software tools in the world while simultaneously making them simple to use and effortlessly efficient. Visit https://lochan.mn/ for more information.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

