Bausch Health To Reduce Debt By Additional $100 Million Using Cash Generated From Operations

LAVAL, Quebec, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced it put in notice to pay down an additional $100 million of its senior secured term loans this week, using cash generated from operations. After this payment, the Company will have eliminated all mandatory amortization for the first quarter of 2020.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

