Bausch Health Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Second Annual Report Reinforces the Company's Continued Commitment to Responsible, Ethical and Sustainable Operations

LAVAL, Quebec, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today released its second annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report showcases the Company's efforts in responsible, ethical and sustainable operations across five key commitment areas: operating with integrity; respecting the environment; advancing global health and patient care; improving communities; and supporting employee growth and well-being.

"As a company dedicated to innovation and advancing global health, we continue to emphasize helping people around the world live longer, healthier and more productive lives in ways that often go beyond health care," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health. "Bausch Health is committed to maintaining the highest standards of operational safety and sustainability across our entire organization, worldwide, and we are proud to have delivered on our promise to improve our operations through the past year."

The 2018 CSR report demonstrates the Company's progress on key performance measures across each of its CSR commitment areas. Some of the key accomplishments highlighted in the report include the following:

Ongoing commitment to patient access and responsible pricing

Pledged that the average annual price increase for branded prescription products would be set at no greater than single digits



Launched Ortho Dermatologics' innovative cash-pay prescription program, Dermatology.com, to make many branded dermatology products more accessible to patients

Continued sustainable manufacturing practices that promote the use of materials that can be recycled, minimize post-industrial waste, avoid known negative impacts on the environment and support fuel, energy, water and waste efficiency

Recycled more than 9.2 million used contact lenses and packaging materials through the ONE by ONE Recycling program, diverting more than 55,200 pounds of waste from oceans, lakes, streams and landfills

Improvements in environmental sustainability of Bausch Health facilities worldwide

Reduced overall energy usage, water usage, and carbon emissions for the third consecutive year



Investments in energy-efficient lighting, energy-efficient heating and cooling technologies and water conservation programs in multiple Bausch Health facilities

Contribution of millions of dollars in financial and product donations to global charitable health organizations

Establishment of a permanently endowed scholarship fund at the University of Missouri to fund scholarships for students studying in health care related fields

The full report can be viewed in the Responsibility section of Bausch Health's website at https://www.bauschhealth.com/responsibility.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Arthur Shannon

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bauschhealth.com

