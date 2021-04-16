Bausch Health Announces VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, is Now Approved In Brazil

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, and LAVAL, Quebec, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company"), Bausch + Lomb, its leading global eye health business, and Nicox (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, has received regulatory approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA – Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária).

VYZULTA is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension in the United States and other territories that have the same indication.1

"The approval of VYZULTA in Brazil marks its tenth regulatory approval. We will continue to focus our efforts on securing additional regulatory approvals for this important treatment option for people suffering from glaucoma to help address this critical unmet medical need," said Thomas J. Appio, president, Bausch + Lomb/International.

VYZULTA is now approved in 10 markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.

Indication and Important Safety Information about VYZULTA

INDICATION AND USAGE

VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Increased pigmentation of the iris and periorbital tissue (eyelid) can occur. Iris pigmentation is likely to be permanent

Gradual changes to eyelashes, including increased length, increased thickness, and number of eyelashes, may occur. These changes are usually reversible upon treatment discontinuation

Use with caution in patients with a history of intraocular inflammation (iritis/uveitis). VYZULTA should generally not be used in patients with active intraocular inflammation

Macular edema, including cystoid macular edema, has been reported during treatment with prostaglandin analogs. Use with caution in aphakic patients, in pseudophakic patients with a torn posterior lens capsule, or in patients with known risk factors for macular edema

There have been reports of bacterial keratitis associated with the use of multiple-dose containers of topical ophthalmic products that were inadvertently contaminated by patients

Contact lenses should be removed prior to the administration of VYZULTA and may be reinserted 15 minutes after administration

Most common ocular adverse reactions with incidence ≥2% are conjunctival hyperemia (6%), eye irritation (4%), eye pain (3%) and instillation site pain (2%)

Please see U.S. full prescribing information here.



About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.



About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Nicox Forward-looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements. Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the 'Document d'enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 1, 2021 which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).



Bausch Health Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.



References

1 VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% [prescribing information]. Bridgewater, NJ: Bausch & Lomb Incorporated; 2019.

VYZULTA is a trademark of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

All other product/brand names and/or logos are trademarks of the respective owners.

© 2021 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

Nicox Investor & Media Contact:

Bausch Health Investor Contact: Gavin Spencer

Art Shannon [email protected]

[email protected] +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

(514) 856-3855



(877) 281-6642 (toll free) Mary-Ann Chang



[email protected]

Bausch Health Media Contact: +44 7483 284 853

Lainie Keller



[email protected] Nicox Media France Contact:

(908) 927-1198 Sophie Baumont



[email protected]



+33 6 27 74 74 49





SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bauschhealth.com

