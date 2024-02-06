Bauman's Country Meat Shop brand Summer Sausages recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Feb 06, 2024, 14:26 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Summer Sausages
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria
Distribution:
Ontario
