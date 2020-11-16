Battle North Gold Adds Corporate Director of Regional Exploration with Extensive Exploration Experience in the Red Lake Gold Camp

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU) (OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company") announces the addition of Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., to the management team as Director of Regional Exploration.

Maura is a Professional Geologist with over 10 years of experience in gold exploration and Mineral Resource estimation. Maura brings 7 years of extensive exploration experience in the Red Lake Gold camp in Northern Ontario, Canada, where she has led exploration projects that resulted in the expansion of Mineral Resource estimates and replacement of Mineral Reserve estimates. Prior to joining Battle North, Maura worked in various geology and exploration roles with Evolution Mining and Goldcorp Inc. Most recently, as the former Exploration Manager for Evolution Mining, Maura's primary focus was on grassroots exploration in the Red Lake Gold Camp. While with Goldcorp, Maura worked on designing the proprietary artificial intelligence platform that successfully predicted exploration targets such as the Aviation Complex at the Red Lake Gold Mines. Maura was also the former Project Manager for Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corp. based out of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Maura graduated with a M.Sc. in Geology from Lakehead University, with her studies primarily focused on gold exploration in Northern Ontario. She will initially be based out of Red Lake and will oversee all of the Company's 2021 regional exploration programs.

Battle North President and CEO George Ogilvie, P.Eng., commented, "We are pleased to welcome Maura to our management team. We are impressed by her successful track record in the Red Lake Gold Camp and believe her knowledge will increase the likelihood of success of our regional exploration programs. We are excited to commence drilling at our highly prospective targets on our Red Lake Properties in 2021 and have applied for winter drilling permits which are pending. These targets have not been drilled in more than 10 years and the promising historical results warrant follow-up drilling. We have C$65 million currently in our treasury with C$10 million earmarked for regional exploration drilling next year."

Maura stated, "I'm excited to join the Battle North team and be part of the Company's growth potential. Having spent the majority of my career leading and mobilizing exploration programs in the Red Lake Gold camp, I strongly believe in the immense exploration potential of Battle North's Red Lake Properties. I'm looking forward to applying my knowledge and experience towards potentially making game-changing discoveries on the Red Lake Properties We will design the 2021 Regional Exploration program to make an immediate impact with our drilling. I can't wait to get the drill rigs turning!"

About Battle North Gold Corporation

Battle North Gold is a Canadian gold mine developer led by an accomplished management team with successful underground gold mine operations, finance, and capital markets experience. Battle North owns the significantly de-risked and shovel-ready Bateman Gold Project, located in the renowned Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada and controls the second largest and strategic exploration ground in the district. Battle North also owns a large gold exploration land package on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Battle North's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BNAU) and the OTCQX (BNAUF) markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.battlenorthgold.com.

BATTLE NORTH GOLD CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipated", "assumption", "believe", "contingencies", "de-risked", "design", "estimate", "expectation", "exploration", "factors", "feasibility", "follow-up", "forward", "future", "growth", "likelihood", "may", "ongoing", "pending", "possible", "potential", "program", "project", "promising", "prospective", "risk", "shovel-ready", "strategic", "study", "targets", "towards", "trend" and "uncertainties", or variations of such words, and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, will (or not) be achieved, occur or result in the future. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be ongoing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding exploration programs (including exploration potential and targets (including prospectivity of such target), potential discoveries or other successes, impacts and outcomes). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the date such statements are made. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release which may prove to be incorrect include those set forth herein, and in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarters ended to date in 2020 (collectively, "2020 MD&A") and the accompanying financial statements, all available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.battlenorthgold.com.Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Battle North to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors include, among others inability to realize exploration potential; actual results of exploration activities including their impact; delays in completion of exploration programs, for any reason including the risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors identified herein; labour issues at the Company or third parties, such as government and regulatory agencies, suppliers and service providers, including labour shortages and/or work curtailments or stoppages as may result from COVID-19; conclusions of economic, geological or structural evaluations and models; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents and other risks of the mining industry; delays and other risks related to operations; the ability to obtain and maintain permits and other regulatory approvals (including pending winter drilling permits) as well as the timing and terms thereof and to comply with such permits, approvals and other applicable regulatory requirements; the ability of third-party service providers and other suppliers to deliver on reasonable terms and in a timely manner (including as needed for ongoing and future exploration programs); market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions; epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises, including COVID-19 or similar such viruses; and the "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 27, 2020 (the "2020 AIF") as well as the risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors identified in the 2020 MD&A and accompanying financial statements, all of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.battlenorthgold.com. The foregoing list of risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors is not exhaustive. For a more complete discussion of the Company's business, financial condition and prospects, readers should review the 2020 AIF. The forward-looking statements referenced or contained herein are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as the Cautionary Statements in the 2020 MD&A and the 2020 AIF. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release (or as otherwise expressly specified) and Battle North disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

For further information: contact Allan Candelario, CFA, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Phone: +1 (416) 766-2804 | E-mail: [email protected] | www.battlenorthgold.com, Battle North Gold Corporation | Suite 830-121 King St. W. | Toronto ON, CANADA M5H 3T9

