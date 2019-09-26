BAT Selects Kinaxis to Enhance Global Supply Chain Agility

OTTAWA, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today announced that British American Tobacco (BAT) has selected Kinaxis as its supply chain planning partner. Headquartered in London, UK, BAT employs over 55,000 with operations in 180 countries around the world.

"BAT is committed to being the leader in transforming the tobacco industry," said Luigi Giucca, Group Head of Supply Network Operations at BAT. "To do this, we needed to re-invent our supply chain, and of the solutions we evaluated Kinaxis proved to be the company that could truly provide us with the speed and agility that we need. Additionally, we hope to increase collaboration internally and externally, shorten our decision-making time, and gain fresh insights to take advantage of opportunities and respond to business opportunities and risk faster."

The BAT supply chain includes a manufacturing network of 55 factories and 1,300 distribution centers around the world. Over the next three years, BAT will deploy a suite of Kinaxis applications including supply planning, demand planning, S&OP, inventory planning, and machine learning capabilities through the Kinaxis Self-Healing Supply Chain™ and will integrate data from its SAP ERP system.

"Global manufacturers are turning to Kinaxis to provide real-time end-to-end visibility, concurrent scenario planning and collaborative decision-making as a way to stay competitive and responsive to customer needs," said John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, Kinaxis. "We welcome BAT into our growing ecosystem of European consumer products customers, and look forward to working with them as they move along their maturity journey and enhance supply chain agility."

