Basic Maintenance Lab Inc. Partners with The University Health Network on the "Self-Care For Collective Wellbeing" Campaign

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Basic Maintenance Lab, a Toronto-based personal-care start up, has launched a fundraising initiative in conjunction with the UHN Foundation called the "Self-Care for Collective Wellbeing" campaign. Basic Maintenance pledges to donate 5% of sales for the period to the foundation.

When asked why they chose UHN, Co-Founder Andrew Lucas stated "We've had friends and family go through some tough battles with both physical and mental health. In one way or another, everyone found a level of care at a UHN facility that helped them immensely. As Toronto natives, it only seemed right to give back to not only the network of institutions that were in our backyard and helped our loved ones, but one that's leading the charge for our entire country's ambitious health and recovery programs. These are people much smarter than us, doing much harder work and deserve every opportunity to continue to do so. We're a small brand, so we don't expect to contribute much, but hopefully some of the bigger players in our industry will take note and come on board."

Basic Maintenance is a full-spectrum self-care brand with a range of products that spans from skin to hair to supplements. Their focus is simple: efficiency. They turn multi-step, multi-product routines into single, powerhouse formulas that do a little bit of everything, so people don't have to. Everything is clean, sustainable and ethically and locally sourced. Even the packaging itself is made in Toronto.

Part of University Health Network (UHN), UHN Foundation raises funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care at Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN.

SOURCE Basic Maintenance Lab Inc.

For further information: Andrew Lucas, [email protected]