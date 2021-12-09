Baselode's Webinar Provides Comparisons of Assay Results from Drill Hole AK21-01

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to present its latest webinar 'What can we take away from the results of AK21-01?'. This webinar provides encouraging comparisons of the recently released Uranium assay results from drill hole AK21-01 with other notable Athabasca high-grade Uranium deposits. Drill hole AK21-01 was the first drill hole in the Company's ACKIO uranium discovery on the 100% owned Hook uranium project ("Hook").

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR:

VIDEO 6 – WHAT CAN WE TAKE AWAY FROM THE RESULTS OF AK21-01?

Planned Winter Drill Program on ACKIO

Baselode is planning for a 10,000 metre diamond drill program on the ACKIO discovery to begin in mid- to late-January. Drill holes will be planned to intersect mineralization along strike and dip, which remains open in all directions, and to test for unconformity-style of mineralization. The drill program will be operated with helicopter support to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.

ACKIO is located 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure including an all-season road and powerline that runs between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is located 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Projects Manager for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information: Baselode Energy Corp., FIND on the TSXV, James Sykes, CEO, President and Director, [email protected], 306-221-8717

