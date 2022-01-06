Baselode Reports Additional High-Grade Uranium Intersections from ACKIO Discovery

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final Uranium assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program on the ACKIO Uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights include:

A second drill hole confirms high-grade* Uranium at ACKIO; 0.67 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 131.6 m in AK21-03



Elevated uranium concentrations of 0.24 wt% U 3 O 8 over 5.5 m at 128.6 m in AK21-03 and 0.24 wt% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m at 99.0 m in AK21-04



Multiple Uranium intersections occurring within 200 m of the surface

"We are very encouraged by intersecting near-surface, high-grade Uranium mineralization in two drill holes from our first drill program at the ACKIO discovery. The Uranium results from drill holes AK21-01, AK21-03 and AK21-04 demonstrate that ACKIO is part of a robust and fertile Uranium system, with multiple Uranium occurrences intersected throughout the drill hole lengths. Our main Uranium intersections from drill holes AK21-01 through AK21-04 occur between 90 and 125 m below surface and cover a lateral distance measuring approximately 45 m. Our follow-up drill program is only weeks away and we're excited to see what we'll be able to uncover," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

The Company has prepared a quick video presentation for shareholders and the public to learn more about these Uranium results (see link below). Additional video presentations will be released in the coming days and weeks to provide details regarding the interpretation of massive alteration halo, the structures observed at ACKIO, and other topics of interest relating to ACKIO and Hook. Complete Ackio drill results are published in Table 1, along with a cross-section in Figure 1 below.

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR: More Uranium Mineralization from Ackio

NOTES:

* Baselode considers "high-grade" to be uranium mineralization with a concentration greater than 0.5 wt% U 3 O 8

1. All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.



TABLE 1: ACKIO TARGET, HOOK PROJECT - SUMMER 2021 DRILL HOLE U 3 O 8 ASSAY RESULTS



DDH Target

Area Az* Dip EOH* (m) Easting Northing Elevation

AK21-02 ACKIO 270 -85 42.0 526,245 6,372,955 468







Drill hole abandoned - No significant results



















AK21-02A ACKIO 270 -85 357.0 526,245 6,372,955 468







No significant results



















AK21-03 ACKIO 270 -48 360.0 526,245 6,372,955 468







From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) **Vertical

Depth (m) U 3 O 8

(wt%)







128.60 134.10 5.50 90.00 0.24





includes 131.60 132.10 0.50 95.00 0.67







142.60 143.60 1.00 115.00 0.06







248.10 250.10 2.00 175.00 0.11







267.40 267.90 0.50 185.00 0.06







273.40 273.90 0.50 190.00 0.05







277.40 278.40 1.00 200.00 0.06







0.05 wt% U 3 O 8

Composite Total

10.50

0.16



















AK21-04 ACKIO 270 -90 381.0 526,139 6,372,955 467







From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) **Vertical

Depth (m) U 3 O 8

(wt%)







95.50 96.50 1.00 95.00 0.17







99.00 101.00 2.00 100.00 0.24







103.50 104.00 0.50 105.00 0.05







105.50 106.00 0.50 105.00 0.07







168.00 169.00 1.00 170.00 0.08







253.80 254.30 0.50 255.00 0.07







0.05 wt% U 3 O 8

Composite Total

5.50

0.15



















Results for AK21-01 were reported December 3, 2021. They are provided below for context

DDH Target

Area Az* Dip EOH*

(m) Easting Northing Elevation

AK21-01 ACKIO 270 -60 471.0 526,245 6,372,955 467







From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) **Vertical

Depth (m) U 3 O 8

(wt%)







126.80 128.80 2.00 110.00 0.05







130.30 130.80 0.50 110.00 0.06







134.30 149.80 15.50 115.00 0.13





includes 138.80 139.30 0.50 120.00 1.29





and 142.30 142.80 0.50 120.00 0.66







284.60 285.80 1.20 245.00 0.06







366.70 367.70 1.00 315.00 0.05







368.80 369.20 0.40 315.00 0.06

Cut-off grade = 0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 , cut-off grade for AK21-01 = 0.045 wt% U 3 O 8 Maximum consecutive internal dilution = 2.0 m down hole True widths have yet to be determined *"DDH" refers to "diamond drill hole", "Az" refers to "drill hole azimuth" and "EOH" refers to "End of Hole" "Easting", "Northing" are both measured in metres, NAD83 Datum, UTM Zone 13N "Elevation" is presented as "metres above sea level" **"Vertical Depth" is presented as "metres below surface", the value is rounded to the nearest 5.0 m

CLICK HERE FOR FIGURE 1: Cross-section schematic for drill holes AK21-01 to AK21-04

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

