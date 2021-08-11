Baselode Launches Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships in partnership with YMP Scholarship Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. ("Baselode" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) is pleased to announce that in partnership with the YMP Scholarship Fund and Ore Group, it has created the Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships. As part of these scholarships, Baselode will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship to a student leader looking to pursue a career in the mining industry who has demonstrated academic success, and a commitment to preserving Indigenous languages and culture.

"Baselode is very proud to support Canada's Indigenous youth pursuing academic studies in the mining and exploration sector with our scholarship contribution. The students of today, the employees of tomorrow, might become the future leaders in Canada's mining sector and within their communities. This scholarship presents an opportunity for an individual to benefit from Canada's mining sector, which has a history of contributing to Indigenous communities and partnering together for mutual benefits. We are pleased to know that this scholarship will benefit the recipient along their educational path," said James Sykes, CEO and President of Baselode Energy Corp.

Apply Here: Click here to find the YMP Scholarship applications. The application deadline is August 30, 2021.

Baselode, along with American Eagle Gold (AE: TSXV), Orefinders Resources (ORX: TSXV), Mistango River Resources (MIS: CSE) and QC Copper & Gold (QCCU: TSXV), are proud to be donating a total of $10,000 to students from the Indigenous Community in Canada in partnership with the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 207,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of receipts to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected].



YMPSF's mandate is to attract young Canadians to the resource exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in mining-related post-secondary programs.

For further information: James Sykes, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 306.221.8717, Email: [email protected]

