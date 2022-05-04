Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

One of the shallowest uranium intersections in the history of the Athabasca Basin

Supports the potential for open-pit mining on Baselode's ACKIO

AK22-038: 914 cps over 6.25 m at 35.85 m , including 2,057 cps over 1.75 m

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an interim update regarding elevated radioactivity intersected near-surface in drill hole AK22-038 as part of the Company's on-going 20,000 m drill program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area (the "Basin"), northern Saskatchewan.

"This intersection is a game-changer for ACKIO as it opens up the prospect for open-pit mining. It also confirms our belief that mineralization occurs near-surface at ACKIO, and opens a new area for exploration to the west. This shallow intersection validates the possibility for unconformity style of mineralization and indicates that near-surface mineralization can occur throughout ACKIO. Other notable near-surface mineralization intersections include the Key Lake, Cluff Lake, Rabbit Lake, Collins Bay and Uranium City deposits, all of which have been mined with open-pit methodologies," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Overburden was cased from surface (0.00 m) down to 35.85 m where radioactive basement rocks were immediately encountered (see Figure 2 for image of AK22-038 drill core). A significant zone of radioactivity continued for 6.25 m beyond the overburden contact. Three other minor zones of elevated radioactivity were also encountered down to 75.1 m depth. The drill hole has been drilled down to 168 m drill hole depth and is on-going. Hole AK22-038 was drilled with a -85 inclination so the depths of the intervals are near true vertical depths from surface. See Figure 1 and Table 1 for more details.

Baselode will provide an update for the remainder of this drill hole, and drill holes AK22-034 to AK22-037, next week. The Company will include this drill hole in a video presentation to provide more details and interpretations regarding the results and details from the past two news releases. The video is expected within the next two weeks.

The Program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow the Company to continue the Program during Spring thaw.

ACKIO is located 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

1. cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication for the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured. 2. The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 125 cps. 3. "Continuous elevated radioactivity" means drill core length with no greater than 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps. 4. All reported drill hole depths and lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

FIGURE 1 – Plan map of the ACKIO area

FIGURE 2 – Elevated radioactivity directly beneath overburden, drill hole AK22-038 (overburden/basement contact defined at red line)

TABLE 1 – Drill collar details and continuous composite elevated radioactivity results from drill hole AK22-038

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

