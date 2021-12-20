Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Toronto, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University, Canada.

Baselode and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka, the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company also announces that in accordance with its stock option plan, it has granted a total of 1,925,000 incentive options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, at an option price of $1.00 per share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

