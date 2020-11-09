Baselode Announces Live Webinar with CEO James Sykes

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. ("Baselode" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that its CEO James Sykes will be presenting a live webinar on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM ET, as part of the Red Cloud Webinar Series. Individuals interested in watching the webinar are encouraged to register via the link below:

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR

About Baselode Energy

Baselode currently controls 100% rights to surface exploration on 71,821 hectares in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Baselode is a uranium exploration company with 40.5 million shares outstanding.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complimented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

For further information: Baselode Energy Corp., FIND on the TSXV, James Sykes, CEO and President, [email protected], 306-221-8717, www.baselode.com

