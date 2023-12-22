Barsele Minerals Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Barsele") (TSXV: BME) (OTC: BRSLF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,700,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 2,700,000 common shares in the capital of Barsele. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.17 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Barsele has 7,237,500 stock options outstanding, representing 5.2% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An amended NI 43‐101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an effective date of February 21, 2019, was filed on SEDAR+ on December 16, 2020.

