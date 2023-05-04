Barrick Gold Corporation Closes the Market

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Mark Bristow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX: ABX) joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the Company's historic 40-year milestone anniversary.

Barrick is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Their portfolio spans the world's most prolific gold and copper districts and is focused on high-margin, long-life assets.

