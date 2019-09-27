Barrian Mining Completes Drill Program with Two Final Holes Targeting the Previously Producing High Grade Silver-Gold Zones

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Founder comments "We are excited to see the results of Barrian's first drill program at Bolo. Drill hole logging by our geological team identified encouraging zones of alteration and mineralization in all ten holes, and we are confident that it will translate into positive results essential to advancing the Project.

Seven drill holes, totaling 1,338 metres, were completed at the South Mine Fault Zone, testing the extent of mineralization down-dip and along strike. Previous RC drill intercepts at the South Mine Fault area include drill hole BL-38 that graded 3.24 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold over 30.5 metres within a broader zone of mineralization averaging 1.28 g/t gold over 133 metres*. One drill hole, totaling 177 metres, was completed between the South Mine Fault Zone and Northern Extension Zone, testing both the continuity of mineralization along strike between the known zones, and a linear conductive anomaly identified by the 2019 Induced Polarization and Resistivity geophysical survey. Two drill holes, totaling 323 metres, were completed at the historical Uncle Sam patented claim which has yielded high-grade silver plus gold channel rock chip samples including 3,146 g/t silver and 1.0 g/t gold over 2.6 metres, and 365 g/t silver and 1.9 g/t gold over 3.6 metres** (Image #1). Uncle Sam hosts high grade silver plus gold mineralization at surface and in drill samples, and is the site of historical (circa 1880's) mine workings.

All drill holes completed during the summer program intersected zones of visible alteration typical of Carlin type gold deposit mineralization; including silicification and decalcification of Paleozoic carbonate rocks producing "jasperoids". Intervals of strong iron oxide were also intersected, associated primarily with structural zones. Anomalous pathfinder element (arsenic and antimony) concentrations identified by handheld x-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis correlate with visible zones of mineralization within the holes analyzed.

*The true width of mineralization is estimated to be approximately 50% of drilled width ** The true width of mineralization at Uncle Sam is unknown. For full descriptions of the Bolo Property mineralized intercepts see: Technical Report on the Bolo Property, Nye County, Nevada, USA effective date October 5, 2018 available at www.sedar.com

About Barrian Mining Corp.

Barrian Mining Corp. is a new gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing precious metal projects in the United States. Barrian's flagship Bolo Project, located 90km northeast of Tonopah Nevada, hosts Carlin type gold mineralization and is fully funded and permitted. In addition, Barrian has an earn-in option to acquire 100% of the "Sleeper Project" which is located in the historic Mogollon epithermal silver-gold mining district of New Mexico. Barrian is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. Barrian trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "BARI", on the OTC markets under the symbol "BARRF" and on the German (Frankfurt) exchanges using the ticker symbol "BM5".

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Bolo Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of Barrian and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

