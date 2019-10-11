Barkerville Gold Mines Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Barkerville Gold Mines LTD. (TSXV: BGM. the "Company" or "Barkerville") today announced that it has been granted an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia authorizing various matters, including the holding of a special meeting of Barkerville shareholders to consider the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") whereby Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company that it does not already own, and the mailing of the management information circular.

The special meeting of Barkerville shareholders to consider the Transaction will be held on November 15, 2019 at the offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, 333 Bay Street, 24th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2T6. Barkerville's special meeting will commence at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern time). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 15, 2019 will be eligible to vote at the special meetings.

Barkerville has prepared a management information circular with respect to the Transaction which will be mailed to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2019. The management information circular will also be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Barkerville's Board of Directors, absent Mr. Sean Roosen who abstained from voting, unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the proposed Transaction and encourages all shareholders to attend the special meeting in person or by proxy.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Barkerville Gold mines Ltd. is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Corporation has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. Barkerville's brownfields exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. Barkerville's greenfields team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to permit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 32.6% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and a 4% NSR royalty on the Cariboo Gold project, a 19.9% interest in Falco Resources Ltd and a 16.4% interest in Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Québec, with its head office is located at 1100 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Cautionary Note – Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "have potential" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information: Chris Lodder, President and Chief Executive Officer, 155 University Avenue, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, clodder@barkervillegold.com, 416-775-3671 CO: Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

