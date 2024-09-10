Bark to bottle to boot - half a million wine corks put to good use

ReCORK™ partners with footwear brand SOLE™ to launch the Jasper Chukka, made with 52 recycled natural wine corks per pair.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Wine cork recyclers ReCORK™ and footwear brand SOLE™ have given over half a million used corks a second life, adding them a new fall/winter sneaker, 52 corks at a time.

ReCORK works to collect and recycle used natural wine corks with the help of thousands of cork recycling partners across the US and Canada, such as vineyards, municipalities, restaurants and grocery stores. The largest initiative of its kind, ReCORK has collected more than 132 million corks to date. ReCORK uses these corks to create high-performance composite materials and components.

The company's latest project involves crafting midsoles for the Jasper Chukka , a limited edition offering from footwear brand, SOLE. This innovative addition to the footwear market is the first shoe to feature ReCORK's patented new material technology, ReCORK Recycled Cork.

ReCORK Recycled Cork is a flexible, durable, cushioning cork compound with all of the functional benefits of a synthetic foam, but only a tiny fraction of the environmental impact. The material succeeds in overcoming the natural brittleness of cork, to create components that are perfect for creating modern footwear. It debuts in an innovative shoe, stacked with natural materials from tongue to tread.

ReCORK was launched by SOLE in 2008 as a way to extend the useful life of an incredibly versatile and sustainable raw material that would otherwise go to waste. "Our mission is to create radical change for good for people and the planet, and innovative and purposeful design is at the heart of everything we do. We look to lead by example, and increase our use of natural, recycled and bio-based materials to minimize our environmental impact," says Mike Baker, Founder and CEO of SOLE/ReCORK.

Early adopters are calling the Jasper Chukka the most comfortable shoe they own. The shoe's upper boasts a premium quality ethically-sourced Merino wool knit, baffled with a fill made from upcycled bison fiber rescued from the ranching industry. These breathable, moisture-wicking, natural textiles combine to offer a shoe that's cozy, soft, and temperature-regulating. A natural rubber outsole rounds out the natural materials used to create a shoe designed for versatile style and incredible comfort.

Available now from yoursole.com . MSRP is $145 USD/$169 CAD.

About ReCORK

ReCORK™ collects and recycles natural wine corks to create high-performance, composite materials and components. ReCORK's mission is to make petroleum-based foams and plastics obsolete. Learn more at recork.com .

About SOLE

SOLE™ is a Canadian footwear brand, founded in Vancouver in 2001. Our mission is to help people live active, pain-free lives while having the least possible impact on the planet. Learn more at yoursole.com .

