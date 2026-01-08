BARBURRITO INTRODUCES THE EVERYDAY VALUE BAR -- A NEW MENU THAT RAISES THE BAR ON VALUE

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - BarBurrito is raising the bar on everyday value, offering crave-worthy favourites at prices Canadians can feel good about. The new Everyday Value Bar menu starts at just $4.99, making BarBurrito's signature quality more accessible than ever.

The Everyday Value Bar features four standout offerings:

Introducing the Everyday Value Bar -with burritos and bowls from just $5.99. (CNW Group/BarBurrito Restaurants Inc)

Value Burrito – $5.99

– $5.99 Value Bowl – $5.99

– $5.99 Crunchy Chicken & Fries – $6.99

– $6.99 Queso Fries – $4.99

The menu was designed to feature meal-sized items, that deliver real satisfaction without sacrificing on quality. It's real value, done the BarBurrito way.

"With rising costs top of mind for Canadians, we wanted to raise the bar on value in a meaningful way," said Alex Shtein, CEO. "This menu delivers filling, flavour-forward options at prices that stand out in today's market -- and that's something we're proud to lead on."

Everyday Value, Elevated

The Everyday Value Bar Menu is available nationwide, making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy BarBurrito favourites for lunch, dinner, or anytime cravings strike.

Guests can order in-store, online at barburrito.ca, or through the BarBurrito Canada App.

About BarBurrito

Founded in 2005, BarBurrito has grown into Canada's leading Mexican quick-service brand, serving fresh, flavourful burritos, tacos, bowls, and more across 390+ locations nationwide. With a passion for bold flavours and quality ingredients, BarBurrito continues to raise the bar on fast casual dining.

SOURCE BarBurrito Restaurants Inc

Media Contact: Jena Mackie, VP, Marketing, BarBurrito Restaurants Inc., [email protected]