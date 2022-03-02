Barbie® Celebrates International Women's Day by Honouring Canadian Tech Entrepreneur to Inspire the Next Generation of Female Leaders

In Canada, Barbie recognizes Melissa Sariffodeen, a tech entrepreneur, leader, and big thinker, with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll in her likeness. Melissa is best known as the CEO and Co-Founder of Canada Learning Code, a nation-wide program that ensures women and youth receive the critical skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to become passionate builders of technology.

"I have been a fan of Barbie since I was a child, playing with the dolls and making clothes for them. It was an important outlet for imagination and creativity - a chance to be anyone and anything," commended Melissa Sariffodeen. "I still play with Barbie dolls today and see them as an opportunity to share positive messages about technology and computer science. I am truly honoured to be a Barbie Role Model and I hope that I can inspire girls, especially those interested in technology, to have big dreams, work hard and never stop reaching for their limitless potential."

Throughout the world, women continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles.* In fact, NYU's Cognitive Development Lab research** led by Professor of Psychology, Dr. Andrei Cimpian, and Assistant Professor of Psychology, Dr. Andrea Vial, whose post-doctoral fellowship was funded by Mattel, uncovered that girls aged 5-10 are less likely to raise their hand for leadership positions, such as stepping up to be in charge of a group activity, and also perceive social backlash from volunteering to take on more responsibility. However, in the final stage of the study, researchers found that when exposed to female role models, girls – and boys – are more likely to volunteer to lead a group activity. This latest finding expands on "Dream Gap" research that has shown that starting at age five, girls start doubting their potential and lose confidence in their own competence.

To help close the "Dream Gap," Barbie is working on an exciting partnership to introduce more girls to technology. Visit the Barbie Canada Facebook page in the coming days for more information.

"We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is why it's so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who've daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the "Dream Gap" to become the brave women they are today," said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. "This International Women's Day, we're proud to honor 12 global trailblazing women to help empower the next generation of female leaders by sharing their stories."

Barbie is marking International Women's Day and inspiring girls to dream big around the world by:

HONORING 12 GLOBAL FEMALE ROLE MODELS TO REMIND GIRLS THEY CAN BE ANYTHING by shining a light on women who are leaders in their respective industries of tech, wellness, STEM, education and more with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls in their likeness. The global lineup of role models includes:

by shining a light on women who are leaders in their respective industries of tech, wellness, STEM, education and more with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls in their likeness. The global lineup of role models includes: Melissa Sariffodeen (Canada) – CEO and Co-Founder of Canada Learning Code and Ladies Learning Code

(Canada) – CEO and Co-Founder of Canada Learning Code and Ladies Learning Code

Shonda Rhimes ( United States ) - Founder of American Television Production Company Shondaland

) - Founder of American Television Production Company Shondaland

Ari Horie ( United States / Japan ) - Founder & CEO, Women's Startup Lab and Women's Startup Lab Impact Foundation

( / ) - Founder & CEO, Women's Startup Lab and Women's Startup Lab Impact Foundation

Pat McGrath ( United Kingdom ) - Makeup Artist and Founder of Pat McGrath Labs

( ) - Makeup Artist and Founder of Pat McGrath Labs

Adriana Azuara ( Mexico ) - Founder of All4Spas

( ) - Founder of All4Spas

Doani Emanuela Bertain ( Brazil ) - Teacher and Founder of Sala 8

) - Teacher and Founder of Sala 8

Jane Martino (Newton) ( Australia ) - Chair and Co-Founder of Smiling Mind

(Newton) ( ) - Chair and Co-Founder of Smiling Mind

Lan Yu ( China ) - Fashion Designer

( ) - Fashion Designer

Butet Manurung ( Indonesia ) – Founder and Director of SOKOLA

( ) – Founder and Director of SOKOLA

Sonia Peronaci ( Italy ) - Founder of Italian food website, 'GialloZafferano'

) - Founder of Italian food website, 'GialloZafferano'

Tijen Onaran ( Germany ) - CEO and Founder of Global Digital Women and Co-Founder of ACI Diversity Consulting

( ) - CEO and Founder of Global Digital Women and Co-Founder of ACI Diversity Consulting

Lena Mahfouf ( France ) – Digital Creator, Videographer and Author of 'Always More'





) – Digital Creator, Videographer and Author of 'Always More' CELEBRATING BARBIE IN NFT ART COLLECTION in partnership with Boss Beauties, a female-led global initiative that creates opportunities for girls and women through cutting-edge collaborations

in partnership with Boss Beauties, a female-led global initiative that creates opportunities for girls and women through cutting-edge collaborations Barbie NFT featuring a diverse assortment of Barbie careers will be part of the Boss Beauties Role Models NFT collection, designed to empower women and girls at the forefront of technology and creativity, alongside other trailblazing figures.



The Barbie NFT will be auctioned by Boss Beauties between March 9-12 th via OpenSea, with proceeds benefiting the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

*According to 2020/21 Women's Entrepreneurship Report: Thriving through Crisis.

** This work was funded by Mattel, Inc.'s Dream Gap Postdoctoral Fellowship in Child Development granted to Vial.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe™, Monster High™ and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Boss Beauties

A woman-led global initiative, Boss Beauties creates opportunities for women and girls through mentorship programs and scholarships powered by collaborations that empower those at the forefront of technology, leadership, and creativity. Boss Beauties was founded by Lisa Mayer, who for ten years through My Social Canvas has made it her mission to equip the next generation of women to design the life and career of their dreams. They have built a global community of Gen Z women in the US and 15 countries worldwide. Their work has had involvement from Apple and Verizon, as well as inspiring women mentors ranging from Olympians to leaders in fashion and entertainment including collaborations with Rolling Stone, Hugo Boss, Mattel and more.

SOURCE Mattel Canada, Inc.

For further information: Barbie Canada Media Contact, Calida Montes, (437) 228-0525, [email protected]