Barbie Celebrates Role-Model Athletes Who Have Broken Boundaries to Encourage Girls to Stay in Sports and Recognize Their Full Potential

Barbie brand honours the profound impact of sports in igniting confidence among young girls by:

Honouring nine women in sports who have broken boundaries around the world with one-of-a-kind role model dolls

Introducing doll assortments highlighting fan-favorite careers in sports

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today, in continued celebration of Barbie's 65th anniversary, the brand will honour nine athletes around the world – including Canadian soccer star, Christine Sinclair, – with one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in their likeness. Knowing that girls involved in team sports are more likely to believe they are smart enough for their dream career, have high opinions on their abilities and competencies, increased leadership aspirations and enjoy higher levels of self-confidence 1, Barbie is bringing together these inspiring stories that are shaping the future to show girls that anything is possible if you relentlessly pursue your passions.

Mattel honours Canadian soccer star, Christine Sinclair, with a one-of-a-kind role model doll made in her likeness. Post this Christine Sinclair with her one-of-a-kind doll (CNW Group/Mattel Canada, Inc.)

"Barbie is thrilled to continue the brand's 65th-anniversary celebration by recognizing the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation," said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel. "We are proud to continue fueling the momentum surrounding women in sports by welcoming these nine athletes as our newest role models. The sports one-of-a-kind role model dolls serve as an embodiment of our shared values of passion, empowerment and individuality. By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality."

"As an athlete, it was never a thought in my wildest dreams that I'd be immortalized with an iconic doll," said Barbie Role Model and Canadian Soccer Player, Christine Sinclair. "I am so honoured to be recognized as a Barbie Role Model during Barbie's 65th anniversary celebrations alongside so many incredible people around the world. The significance of this aligns with my hope of inspiring young girls to never give up on the sport they love or anything they might want to achieve. I truly believe that by sharing the stories of women in sports, we can pave the way for future generations of athletes."

By recognizing athletes that have broken barriers for women in sports, Barbie hopes to help amplify the voices of women in sports to commemorate their accomplishments on and off the field. The Barbie brand remains committed to empowering girls to pursue their interest in sports, encouraging their continued beliefs in their limitless possibilities by honouring nine trailblazing women athletes around the world with one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in their likeness to celebrate the barriers they have broken for women in their respective fields. This lineup includes:

Christine Sinclair (Canada): Soccer Player As soccer's greatest international scorer with 190 goals to her name, Christine Sinclair has solidified her status as the most successful soccer player from Canada [of all time].

Soccer Player Venus Williams ( United States ) : Tennis Player One of the most decorated Olympic athletes with four gold medals and the first woman in tennis to earn equal prize money at Wimbledon, Venus Williams has courageously persevered through countless obstacles to inspire social change within tennis and the sports industry at large.

: Tennis Player Mary Fowler ( Australia ): Football Player At just 21 years old, Mary Fowler has become a key player for the Matildas and Manchester City football teams. She was selected for the FIFA World Cup in 2019 and became the team's youngest player at 16 years old. Since then, she has been to two FIFA World Cups and the 2020 Olympic Games.

Football Player Estelle Mossely ( France ) : Boxer Crowned Olympic champion in 2016 and has won numerous professional and world amateur boxing titles.

: Boxer Alexa Moreno ( Mexico ) : Gymnast As Mexico's first female world medalist in gymnastics, Alexa Moreno is recognized by Forbes Mexico as one of the 100 most powerful women in Mexico .

: Gymnast Rebecca Andrade ( Brazil ) : Gymnast Olympic gold and silver medalist, Rebeca Andrade is regarded as one of the best gymnast of all time. The Brazilian girl is a two-time World Championship champion and has won more than ten medals in World Cups.

: Gymnast Susan Rodriguez ( Spain ) : Paratriathlon Athlete Born with albinism, Susan Rodriguez began running at age 10 and has since become a barrier-breaking paratriathlon athlete. She has not only set records in her sport, but she doubled as a young doctor on the front lines amid the pandemic, earning her the cover of TIME magazine in 2021.

: Paratriathlon Athlete Federica Pellegrini ( Italy ) : Swimmer Federica Pellegrini is a former swimmer and an Olympic gold medalist, she has been the first woman to break the 4:00 barrier in the 400mm freestyle. Right after her last competitions in 2020, she got an important international recognition: election to the IOC Athletes Commission.

: Swimmer Ewa Swoboda ( Poland ): Track and Field Sprinter Top ranked European sprinter, Ewa Swoboda's determination, talent, and fearless nature have served as a source of inspiration for young girls across the globe. She is a three-time European Indoor Championship medalist, as well as a World Indoor Championship medalist, holding the world lead of 7.01 seconds in the 60-meter race.

Track and Field Sprinter

Through initiatives like the Barbie Dream Gap Project, Barbie is committed to leveling the playing field for girls globally, in sports and beyond, to close the gap that comes between girls and their full potential. In support of closing the Dream Gap, and in partnership with Walmart Canada, for each Barbie doll or Barbie playset sold at any Walmart Canada retail store in Canada or online at Walmart.ca from June 1, 2024 – July 31, 2024, Mattel Canada will donate $1 to the Christine Sinclair Girls with Goals Foundation, up to a maximum total amount of $10,000.

The Barbie brand is continuing to commemorate its 65th anniversary throughout the year, with new celebratory offerings, including:

NEW SPORTS DOLL LINEUPS AND PLAYSETS are available at retail to encourage the next generation of empowered women to explore a future in sports through play. The 2024 Barbie Sports Doll lineup includes a basketball player, boxer, tennis player and volleyball player featuring sports uniforms and equipment. The 2024 Soccer Doll Assortment includes four soccer players in a variety of uniforms, featuring a soccer ball, cleats and tall socks. The Gymnast Playset features a gymnast wearing a purple leotard and 10+ accessories including a balance beam, warm up mat, medal and gym bag.





are available at retail to encourage the next generation of empowered women to explore a future in sports through play. UNVEILING NEW BARBIE-THEMED COLLABORATIONS featuring 12+ brand partners across fashion, food, beauty, accessories and publishing for fans to continue the 65th anniversary celebration, including: OLIPOP, Ked's, Random House Children's Books, Assouline, CHI, FUNBOY, Monnalisa, Pottery Barn Kids, Yoobi, Aldo, The Frozen Farmer, Cheryl's Cookies and Unique Vintage.

By amplifying the stories of trailblazers and championing the momentum surrounding women in sports, Barbie hopes that young girls can be inspired to stay in sports and pursue their passions.

1 According to the NAACP + The Girls' Index

