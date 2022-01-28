BAQSIMI® (NASAL GLUCAGON), RESCUE TREATMENT FOR SEVERE HYPOGLYCEMIA NOW COVERED IN ONTARIO

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is pleased to announce that as of January 31st, 2022, Baqsimi (glucagon nasal powder) is now covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) Formulary, as a Limited Use (LU) benefit.

Baqsimi is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic reactions in people with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus 4 years old and above when impaired consciousness precludes oral carbohydrates.

"Baqsimi has the potential to provide patients and those who are close to them with the confidence to manage unexpected severe blood sugar lows with an easy-to-use nasal formulation and we're so pleased that Ontario has granted public access to this important rescue medication," says Rhonda Pacheco, General Manager, Lilly Canada.

Baqsimi received approval from Health Canada in the fall of 2019 and to date, all Federal Health Benefit programs now include Baqsimi on their formularies.

About Baqsimi

Baqsimi is a portable, ready-to-use form of glucagon which requires no reconstitution or priming. It is administered in a single fixed dose of 3 mg which is sprayed in the nose, where it is absorbed. Baqsimi does not need to be refrigerated and can be stored at temperatures up to 30°C/86°F in its shrink-wrapped tube. Baqsimi is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic reactions in people with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus 4 years old and above when impaired consciousness precludes oral carbohydrates. The formulation was discovered in Canada.

About Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people's needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to people who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin. Our work focuses on oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca.

