BAQSIMI® (NASAL GLUCAGON), RESCUE TREATMENT FOR SEVERE HYPOGLYCEMIA NOW COVERED IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, ALBERTA, & SASKATCHEWAN

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is pleased to announce that as of April 5th, Baqsimi (glucagon nasal powder) is now covered under public programs in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Baqsimi is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic reactions in people with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus 4 years old and above when impaired consciousness precludes oral carbohydrates.

"We're so pleased to see that Canadians in western Canada now have access to Baqsimi, a potentially life-saving rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemic events," says Rhonda Pacheco, General Manager, Lilly Canada.

"The recent listing will be of immense benefit to thousands of British Columbians living with diabetes that are at risk of severe low sugars being a constant daily threat. This will hopefully increase the ability and confidence of treating severe hypoglycemia in a timely manner," says Dr. Akshay Jain, endocrinologist, Surrey, BC.

"Before Baqsimi, many people found it complicated to treat severe hypoglycemia. Approximately two-thirds of Canadian school children attended a school where staff would not provide treatment. Baqsimi makes it easier for caregivers to handle these emergencies," says Jen Alexander, Founder, Type 1 Together.

Baqsimi received approval from Health Canada in the fall of 2019 and is covered on all Federal Health Benefit programs, as well as on provincial formularies that now includes British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and the Northwest Territories.

About Baqsimi

Baqsimi's formulation was invented in Canada. It is a portable, ready-to-use form of glucagon which requires no reconstitution or priming. It is administered in a single fixed dose of 3 mg which is sprayed in the nose, where it is absorbed. Baqsimi does not need to be refrigerated and can be stored at temperatures up to 30°C/86°F in its shrink-wrapped tube. Baqsimi is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic reactions in people with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus 4 years old and above when impaired consciousness precludes oral carbohydrates.

About Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people's needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to people who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin. Our work focuses on oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca.

