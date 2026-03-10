Banyan Tree Deepens Wellbeing Experiences with Expansion of its Signature Connections Programme, New Retreats, Visiting Practitioners and Global Partnership with Manduka

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Banyan Tree, the flagship brand of Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58) is expanding its global spa & wellbeing offerings with the next evolution of its signature Banyan Tree Connections programme. Following its successful launch in 2025, the programme now introduces Connections Retreats, immersive small-group wellbeing journeys designed to deepen personal reflection and shared experiences. The initiative will also expand the signature private programme to eight additional Banyan Tree destinations worldwide, alongside new visiting practitioner residencies and a global partnership with Manduka.

"For more than three decades, Banyan Tree has pioneered a holistic approach to wellbeing, where environments, rituals and traditions come together to nurture presence and personal renewal," said Paul Hawco, Executive Director, Integrated Wellbeing, Banyan Group. "Banyan Tree Connections was created in response to a growing longing for deeper human connection, and as the programme evolves, we are also enriching our spa and wellbeing experiences through thoughtfully curated gatherings, from immersive retreats and seasonal celebrations to expert-led workshops and meaningful collaborations. Guided by our 8 Pillars of Wellbeing philosophy, these programmes unfold across our Sanctuaries for the Senses worldwide, inviting guests to move, reflect, learn, and reconnect."

Introducing Connections Retreats

At the heart of the next phase of the brand's enhanced spa and wellbeing offerings is the launch of Connections Retreats, immersive multi-day wellbeing journeys designed for small groups seeking deeper personal reflection and shared experiences. Each retreat is shaped by the natural rhythms and cultural context of its destination, inviting guests to slow down and reconnect through guided practices such as mindfulness, movement, meditation and local rituals.

Featured retreats in 2026 include:

Connections Retreat with Manduka ambassador Nicole Marty (21st to 25th May; Mamula Island by Banyan Tree in Montenegro) - A restorative retreat centred on deep connection with oneself, others, and nature. Set overlooking the tranquil waters of Boka Bay, the programme features grounding yoga, mindful movement, and moments of stillness guided by Paris-based Manduka ambassador Nicole Marty, whose teaching blends Hatha and Vinyasa with restorative practices, creating space for rest, renewal, and reflection.

Connections Retreat with Nadya Hutagalung (29th Oct to 2nd Nov 2026; Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape in Bali) - Set within a lush jungle landscape and inspired by the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, this retreat combines meditation, sound healing, mindful movement and reflective dialogue. Led by sustainability advocate Nadya Hutagalung, the experience explores reconnection with self, community and nature.

Global Expansion of Banyan Tree Connections Private Immersions for Two

The introduction of Connections Retreats follows the successful launch of Banyan Tree Connections, which was introduced in 2025 as a private holistic wellbeing immersion for two. Available at Banyan Tree Anji in China, Banyan Tree Mayakoba in Mexico, Banyan Tree Phuket in Thailand, and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in the Maldives, the programme integrates movement, mindfulness and shared rituals to nurture both inner balance and relational harmony between partners, friends or family members.

The private immersion will expand to eight additional Banyan Tree destinations from May 2026, including Banyan Tree AlUla in Saudi Arabia, Banyan Tree Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Banyan Tree Lang Co in Vietnam, Banyan Tree Nanjing Garden Expo in China, Banyan Tree Samui in Thailand, and in Indonesia, Banyan Tree Bintan and Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape. It will also be available at Banyan Tree Guangzhou Jiulong Lake in China when the resort opens later this year.

Visiting Practitioner Residencies

Alongside these initiatives, Banyan Tree continues to expand its Visiting Practitioner Programme, welcoming internationally recognised wellbeing experts for limited-time residencies across selected destinations. These intimate sessions range from workshops and day retreats to bespoke private consultations, offering guests opportunities to engage with diverse healing modalities and global wellbeing expertise.

Upcoming programmes include:

Wellbeing with Vitality by Yuttana Poncharoen (Jimmy) (11th to 13th March; Banyan Tree Krabi) - Set amidst Krabi's tranquil natural surroundings, this residency draws on Jimmy's decades of teaching experience in Vinyasa yoga. Rooted in the philosophy of conscious flow, the sessions guide guests through thoughtfully sequenced practices that integrate movement, breath and awareness, cultivating resilience, clarity and a deeper connection with the restorative rhythms of nature.

Visiting Residency with Manduka ambassador Florence Piers (3rd to 24th August; Mamula Island by Banyan Tree) - A certified kinesiologist and yoga teacher trained in India, Florence Piers will lead a series of curated sessions designed to cultivate stillness, emotional resilience, and mindful self-awareness. Through Vinyasa, Gentle and Yin Yoga, alongside personalised private sessions, guests are invited to move, breathe and reconnect. Set against the serene rhythms of Mamula Island, each practice encourages presence, balance, and a gentle return to one's natural state of wellbeing.

Extending Banyan Tree's Wellbeing Ecosystem

Complementing these experiences, Banyan Tree has entered a global partnership with Manduka, the world's leading brand of performance yoga mats and accessories. Manduka's performance yoga equipment will be integrated across selected destinations, while Manduka-affiliated practitioners will lead selected retreats and Visiting Practitioner residencies, creating wellbeing journeys rooted in purpose, presence and meaningful connection.

Guests can also immerse themselves in restorative travel through Banyan Tree's Wellbeing Sanctuaries, dedicated room categories introduced across the brand's resorts around the world. These signature sanctuaries offer curated sleep rituals, nourishing cuisine and destination-inspired daily practices, alongside thoughtfully designed in-room amenities that encourage mindfulness and gentle movement.

