BANXA Reports Record May Transaction Value

Long term the Company anticipates continued revenue growth and recognizes that volatile markets provide a catalyst for further growth in Total Transaction Value (TTV). The Company believes that cryptocurrencies and blockchain-enabled platforms will continue to flourish as more individuals and institutions move into the sector.

Banxa CEO Holger Arians said "We are very happy to announce these positive results. We have been focused on improving the service and experience for our customers while expanding our capacity to service growing demand. We are currently focusing on adding further B2B customers, more coins and payment methods to our existing technology platform."

Banxa had its initial public listing on January 6, 2021, and is the only pure-play Payment Service Provider (PSP) serving the digital asset industry that is publicly traded anywhere in the world.

Banxa to Participate at Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman will present at The Current State of Cryptocurrencies discussion panel on Tuesday, June 15 at 2:00PM ET.

Banxa is pleased to announce today that it will participate at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on June 14 through June 16, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Banxa's website at https://investor.banxa.com/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham/panel4/2193436. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from June 14 through June 16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected]

About BANXA

BANXA - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA/OTCQX:BNXAF/FSE:AC00) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia, the Netherlands and Lithuania. For further information go to www.banxa.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. BANXA's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of BANXA's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: BANXA's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results. Except as required by securities law, BANXA does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

For further information: Investor Relations: North America: +1 (604) 609 6169, International: +61 451 744 080, Email: [email protected]; Lytham Partners, LLC, Ben Shamsian, New York/Phoenix, Email: [email protected]; Media Contacts: Liam Bussell, Head of Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]

