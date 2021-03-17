Banxa Announces Upsized Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) (the "Company" or "Banxa") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced best efforts private placement with Stifel GMP and Eight Capital, where the Company shall be offering for sale Units of the Company at a price C$4.00 per Unit (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company to approximately C$13,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") of the Corporation. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$8.50 per Warrant Share, until the date which is 42 months following the Closing Date, subject to adjustment in certain events. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities legislation.

The Company will grant the Agents an option (the "Agent's Option") to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under the Offering, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date. If the full amount of the Agent's Option is exercised, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately C$15,000,000.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 8, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BANXA

BANXA (TSX-V:BNXA - Banxa Holdings Inc.) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. (USD/CAD to BTC/ETH) Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands. For further information go to www.banxa.com

