Banxa Announces New Product Features, New Coins, and New US/EU Payment Methods

Highlights

Banxa has added 17 new coins since March with a combined daily trading volume of $8.5 bn USD

User improvements include a new Order Management dashboard with aim of >99% of orders processed in 20 mins

The company has added SEPA Instant (SCT Inst) allowing EU based customers access to instant settlement, with US wire transfers to follow

TORONTO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - BANXA Holdings Inc (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's fastest-growing, public payment service provider (PSP) for the digital assets industry, is pleased to announce a host of new product upgrades to help customers and partners access cryptocurrency simply and efficiently.

The Company has added 17 new coins throughout August, including AAVE, Dogecoin, Enjin Coin, CELO, Avalanche, Compound and MATIC/Polygon. All recently launched coins have been evaluated by Banxa's legal and compliance teams. These new coins allow end users of Banxa's partners to access new digital services such as Decentralised Finance (DeFi). These and other coins have been added to our partner platforms for purchase. For more information on the coins available on Banxa click here.

The company has a number of product enhancements now live to continue improving the customer experience. This week the company launched its new Order Management screen with the aim to assist customers by simplifying the order process. The screen allows end users to easily understand next steps are to complete the transaction, this helps improve conversion, making Banxa's service even more valuable to its partners.

Banxa has also extended its US coverage with US wire transfers for North American customers, and European coverage with 'SEPA Instant Credit Transfer' (SCT Inst) for eligible customers. This will allow end-users with SCT Inst ready accounts to purchase coins faster by enabling pan-European credit transfers and funds being available in accounts within ten seconds. Banxa's aim is to get >99% of coin purchases to under twenty minutes, and SEPA Instant payments is an important step in this process.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa said, "Banxa's mission is to bring fair and equal access to digital assets to everyone, regardless of geography. To do that we are working hard to add more local payment methods while at the same time improving the buying experience of our customers, and conversion rates for our partners."

ABOUT US

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA / OTCQX:BNXAF / FSE:AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information go to www.banxa.com

