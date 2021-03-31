BANXA Announces DTC Eligibility on the OTCQX

TORONTO and MELBOURNE, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - BANXA (TSXV: BNXA) (FSE: AC00) (OTCQX: BNXAF) ("BANXA" or "Company") a Payment Service Provider (PSP) for the digital asset industry, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTCQX Venture Market (the "OTCQX") under the symbol "BNXAF."

DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States, it also allows the shares to be traded on most common online platforms. Banxa's common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "BNXAF" on the OTCQX.

"Buying Banxa"s shares will now be easier for existing and potential shareholders in the United States," said Domenic Carosa, Banxa's Founder and Chairman "We believe this will enhance our trading liquidity in the United States and should expedite the execution of transactions in our stock."

Banxa provides its clients safe, compliant access to the digital assets market, Banxa partners include major exchanges and wallets including Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Edge and Kucoin. Unlike its competitors, Banxa actively pursues regulation and licensing in the markets that it enters, with the aim of providing more options and services for its global customer base. To view our latest presentation please click on the following link:

http://bit.ly/BNXA-Webinar-31March2021

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA"

Domenic Carosa

Chairman (+1-888-218-6863)

About BANXA

BANXA (TSX-V:BNXA - Banxa Holdings Inc.) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. (USD/CAD to BTC/ETH) Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands. For further information go to www.banxa.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. BANXA's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of BANXA's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: BANXA's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results. Except as required by securities law, BANXA does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, see www.banxa.com

SOURCE Banxa Holding Inc

For further information: Investor Relations: North America: +1 (604) 609 6169, International: +61 451 744 080, Email: [email protected]; Lytham Partners, LLC New York/Phoenix, Ben Shamsian, Email: [email protected]; Media Contacts: Liam Bussell, Head of Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.banxa.com

