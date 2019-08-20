Bankex Introduces MainWallet Commission System

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- As MainWallet alpha test launch group passes the 10,000 user mark, Bankex Group launches the alpha version of MainWallet Commission System.

The objective of the MainWallet Commission System is to emphasize that Bankex is different from a regular bank in that it shares its profits with the community as opposed as to choking its customers and partners with hidden fees and charges as regular banks do.

MainWallet by Bankex is continuing its meteoric ascend, doubling its user base within a month. We expect MainWallet growth to continue its geometric progression, growing from 1,000 to 2,000, from 2,000 to 4,000, 5,000 to 10,000, 10,000 to 20,000 and so forth within the same – and shrinking – time intervals.

As operators of MainWallet, Bankex Group charges a small fee from each operation, be it an online game payment or a coin transfer. These fees are shared with the initial group of admins and with a small group of power users that are coming on board as part of MainWallet alpha test, in the following manner.

MainWallet admins are entitled to 30 percent of Bankex fees derived from customers these admins refer. If MainWallet admins hold up to 10,000 BKX tokens for the period for which their commission is being calculated, (100,000 BKX tokens for power users) Bankex will pay them up to additional 30 percent out of Bankex fees plus a referral fee.

The minimum BKX hold amount depends on the type of business that admin represents and power user profile. Admin token hold range is 1,000 BKX to 10,000 BKX. Holders of BKX tokens get discounts for MainWallet services, the list that is being finalized and will continue to evolve with the platform.

Thus MainWallet admins and power users that refer clients into MainWallet and hold up to 100,000 BKX tokens get to keep up to 60 percent of fees plus referral fees that Bankex Group receives from transactions generated though efforts of these admins.

We at Bankex believe that every time total number of end users on Bankex backend supporting MainWallet and its multiple operations hits a 100,000 user mark, BKX token circulation may contract by 10 million tokens. Bankex projects to hit the first 100,000 MainWallet user mark shortly, and to be at 1,000,000 soon thereafter.

"We are pleased to see that MainWallet, the platform that embodies the spirit of Bankex Group's R&D, is soaring in popularity and is heavily impacting Bankex token usage," said Igor Khmel, Bankex founder and CEO. "BKX token, which is MainWallet's lifeblood, is well on its way to become one of the most wanted and revered coins of the next decade as we already see an increase in the number of BKX token holders and an increase in MainWallet transactions among them."

For more details on MainWallet Commission System, to see if you qualify as a MainWallet admin, and for an advanced copy of Bankex White Paper explaining MainWallet tokenomics, please join our Telegram group at: https://t.me/bankex or e-mail us at bankex@bankex.com. To start using MainWallet go to https://t.me/mainwalletbot. To join the MainWallet alpha testers community please follow to https://t.me/mainwallet

About Bankex Group

Bankex Group is a New York-based company with an aggressive Asian strategy managed out of Hong Kong Asian headquarters.

Bankex Group is a fintech company providing digital assets processing, as well as blockchain-based continuous securitization in real estate, money lending and media markets. Our mission is to connect regular people and small/medium business owners to capital markets.

Bankex Group brings Banking-as-a-Service product modules and blockchain together. Infrastructure services and technologies include MainWallet, STO tokenization frameworks, Custody and Apps store.

Bankex Group is developing "neobank" called Bankex MainWallet – a messenger-first financial application that is packaged as Telegram wallet-bot with connected App Store. Bankex MainWallet enables personal and merchant transactions within messengers (Telegram and others).

Bankex Group legally operates within Class 3 and Class 4 licenses for Virtual Financial Assets on Malta, EU.

Company was founded in 2016 by Igor Khmel, former head of innovation at a top10 European bank, and also ex-McKinsey, ex-Citadel hedge fund, Stanford GSB alumni.

