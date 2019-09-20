Bankex, 1World Target 1 Billion People With MainWallet Paywall Messenger Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bankex Group, a messenger-first neobank platform powering a fintech thin client MainWallet, and 1World, the premier provider of engagement & interactive content generation tools for publishers, powered by programmatic advertising , have entered into a strategic partnership to standardize messenger content sales of publishers represented on 1World platform via Bankex' MainWallet.

Messenger platforms today represent the fastest growing medium for online news consumption. Telegram, WeChat, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have over 4.5 billion people as their active audience. Publishing in messenger "channels" is on the rise, with publishers ranging from New York Times to Digital Asset Live turning to messengers as content distribution networks of choice.

Bankex's MainWallet facilitates transactions in messengers where a publisher can sell articles, subscriptions and additional services to end users with zero integration. For example, in Telegram, a publisher can use MainWallet to "airdrop" trial subscriptions to Telegram users. Upon accepting the airdrop, end users' MainWallets are automatically activated, and users can seamlessly use them to pay for content with digitized or loyalty currencies.

"With 1World as a partner, we can combine 1World's bleeding edge mediatech CMS solution with Bankex's most disruptive fintech technology since credit card introduction," said Igor Khmel, Bankex Group founder and CEO. "We are looking forward to help hundreds of publishers launch their paywall-enabled messenger-based content feeds."

1World offers programmatic-powered content and engagement solutions to many publishers in North America and globally, with a total reach over 1 billion people. With Bankex on board, the firm plans to roll out an all-in-one program for publishers to launch their mobile commerce-enabled content channels in popular messengers.

"We are excited to offer this new product to our existing and new customers with Bankex's help," said Alex Fedosseev, 1World CEO and founder. "Messenger publishing is poised to add millions of readers to established media platforms, and MainWallet platform will help us both monetize publishers' content with this audience, as well as launch new 1World custom products that publishers would be able to offer to their advertisers."

About Bankex Group



Bankex Group is a New York-based company with an aggressive Asian strategy managed out of Hong Kong Asian headquarters.

Bankex Group is a fintech company providing digital assets processing, as well as blockchain-based continuous securitization in real estate, money lending and media markets. Our mission is to connect regular people and small/medium business owners to capital markets.

Bankex Group brings Banking-as-a-Service product modules and blockchain together. Infrastructure services and technologies include MainWallet, STO tokenization frameworks, Custody and Apps store.

Bankex Group is developing "neobank" called Bankex MainWallet – a messenger-first financial application that is packaged as Telegram wallet-bot with connected App Store. Bankex MainWallet enables personal and merchant transactions within messengers (Telegram and others).

Bankex Group legally operates within Class 3 and Class 4 licenses for Virtual Financial Assets on Malta, EU.

Company was founded in 2016 by Igor Khmel, former head of innovation at a top10 European bank, and also ex-McKinsey, ex-Citadel hedge fund, Stanford GSB alumni.





About 1World Online

1World Online is a blockchain-powered engagement & monetization platform for publishers & brands. It provides simple, but effective engagement applications, unique engaging content, ongoing market research, online advertising & promotion capabilities, and insightful end-user analytics.

1World is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and has offices and representatives in California, Kansas, New Hampshire, Europe, India, and Japan.

