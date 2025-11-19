Bank of America Partners with Sir David Beckham as it Expands its Global Sports Partnerships

"Sport has the power to bring people together and to create a lasting impact on young people and communities all over the world. I've seen firsthand how programmes such as Sports with Us make real change and allow access and opportunities that are vital in our communities," said Sir David Beckham. "I applaud Brian Moynihan and his team's long-term plans to use sports as a vehicle for change. I'm inspired by their efforts which have made me reflect on my own experiences both in sport and through my work with organisations like UNICEF. I am proud to partner with Bank of America to extend this work and use my platform to shine a light on their incredible and impactful Sports with Us programming."

Sports with Us builds on Bank of America's extensive sports partnerships, delivering long-term investment in programs that promote participation, well-being and opportunity for young people in communities across the U.S. – while generating significant economic impact. In 2026 and beyond, Bank of America will support major sporting moments that create lasting impact and legacy, including the FIFA World Cup 26™, Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, the Masters Tournament and Augusta National Women's Amateur, Bank of America Chicago Marathon, amongst many others.

"Sir David's work to support communities around the world and his passion for helping others excel, achieve and participate in sports are second to none. He shares our drive to connect and empower people through sport," said David Tyrie, President, Marketing, Digital and Specialized Consumer Client Solutions. "With Sir David's help, we'll accelerate change and invest where it matters most.

Bank of America organizes its major sports partnerships to drive impact through great moments in sport:

Soccer: As the official bank sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™, and the official bank partner of U.S. Soccer Federation, Bank of America is harnessing the power of soccer to connect and inspire billions of fans in communities across the U.S and around the world.

Endurance: In 2025, the Chicago Marathon and the Boston Marathon, were two key moments through which the bank connected with millions of sports fans to raise meaningful funds, and bring significant economic benefits to the communities: Combined economic impact of more than $1.1 billion. Giving totals of more than $90 million across the two events. More than 400 total partner organizations benefitting.

Golf: The bank's commitment to golf includes being a Champion Partner with The Masters Tournament as part of its longstanding relationship with the Augusta National Golf Club, anchored in partnerships with the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. To help grow the game of golf, Bank of America launched Golf with Us, which was designed to expand access to the sport, with a goal to enroll millions of kids over the next 5 years.

Sports with Us clinics: In multiple cities across the U.S. every year, the bank pulls together professional athletes, celebrities and Bank of America employees to help kids learn important life lessons through the power of sport. In the next 10 years, the goal of these clinics is to positively influence the lives of hundreds of thousands of kids, giving them important tools to help set them up for success in sports and life.

The partnership with Bank of America is driven through Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), who co-own and manage Sir David Beckham's brand. As part of the relationship, Authentic Live, Authentic's live events division will support and offer event delivery for Bank of America at a number of events in the U.S. across its sports programming.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Sir David Beckham

David Beckham was the first English football player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France. His career spanned 20 years with some of the most successful clubs in the world: Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England team, which he captained for six years. Since retiring from football in 2013, Beckham has worked with world-leading brands including Adidas, Tudor, Hugo Boss, Stella Artois and Sands. In 2018, he became a founder and co-owner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF, the culmination of his lifelong ambition to own a football club and the start of an exciting new chapter.

Throughout his life, Beckham has been committed to supporting charities and projects that seek to drive change for the better. In 2024, he was appointed Ambassador for The King's Foundation, which looks to nature and tradition to build thriving, sustainable communities and transform lives by offering education programmes that protect traditional skills and knowledge for future generations. He has worked with UNICEF for nearly 20 years as a Goodwill Ambassador, a role that promotes and protects the rights of the world's most vulnerable children. In 2015, David launched the 7 Fund with UNICEF—a unique partnership to give vulnerable and disadvantaged children the opportunity to reach their full potential. He also campaigns for Malaria No More, using his platform to ensure the world and its leaders hear the urgent message of the malaria fight. Additionally, in his position as Ambassadorial President of the British Fashion Council (BFC), David helps promote and nurture British fashion and the UK's creative industries. In September 2025, he was Knighted by His Majesty King Charles III for his services to sports and charity.

In 2019, David founded the content studio, Studio 99. The studio operates both editorial and commercial production, and specialises in developing and producing premium documentary features, series and formats for global platforms and networks, including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Studio 99's recent work has included the Emmy award-winning documentary series "BECKHAM" (Netflix) and the compelling documentaries "99", about Manchester United's extraordinary treble-winning season, and "Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything" (both for Amazon Prime Video). The studio also produces commercial content for globally recognised brands such as Nespresso, EA Sports, Tudor and Maserati.

In February 2022, Authentic, the world's largest sports and entertainment licensing company, announced a strategic partnership with David Beckham to co-own and manage Beckham's global brand. In connection with the partnership, David Beckham became a shareholder in ABG and joined a roster of ABG's growing entertainment portfolio that includes some of the world's most celebrated athletes and iconic sports brands, such as Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O'Neal, and Sports Illustrated.

Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is the world's leading owner of sports, lifestyle and entertainment intellectual property. It acquires and owns iconic brands, positions them for long-term growth and partners with top-tier operators to scale globally, all while delivering bold storytelling and marketing that brings each brand to life.

Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 30,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 500,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic's portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Dockers, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker. Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

