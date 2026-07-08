Bank of America brings together Sir David Beckham and a new U2 song for Street of Dreams, a short film highlighting how support, belief and sport can change a young person's future.

The short film tells the story of a young girl 'Calle' played by newcomer Nevaeh Derricks. After her life is disrupted, Calle is seen holding on to soccer as a source of purpose and possibility. As she navigates uncertainty and self-doubt, she is guided by Sir David Beckham who appears as a personification of her inner voice, a guardian only she can see. He's a powerful symbol of belief and opportunity, standing with her and showing up when it matters.

The film highlights Bank of America's recent commitment to grow their 'Soccer with Us' platform, which is showcased in the film. By the end of 2026, the bank aims to impact more than 1,000,000 young people globally through Soccer with Us, supporting young people aged 6-18 by combining sport with life skills. This includes their Soccer at Schools initiative in partnership with U.S. Soccer and the Soccer Forward Foundation which is designed to make soccer accessible to every school across the country by 2030 enabling the bank to positively impact millions more young people.

The release of Street of Dreams also coincides with the culmination of Street Child United's #IAmSomebody Tour. Delivered in partnership with Bank of America, the tour brought Young Leaders from the Street Child World Cup to communities and decision-makers across North America during the FIFA World Cup 2026™. As part of the tour, Sir David Beckham convened an event at Nu Stadium, the home of Inter Miami, where the Street Child United Young Leaders spoke of their experiences and how they're using sport as a vehicle for change in their communities. The tour follows the Street Child World Cup which took place in Mexico City 2026 from 5-15 May, where 28 teams of street-connected young people from around the world came together to play soccer, share their experiences, and develop advocacy demands for governments, institutions, and the global media.

Commenting on the film, Sir David Beckham, Bank of America's Sports with Us Global Ambassador, said: "Football has given me opportunities I could never have imagined, but none of it would have been possible without people who believed in me along the way. Through my work with Bank of America and Street Child United, I've had the privilege of meeting incredible young people from around the world who have overcome unimaginable challenges with courage, resilience and hope. Their stories stay with you. That's why this campaign is so important. By supporting Street Child United and shining a light on its mission, we're helping more young people be seen, heard and given the opportunity to build brighter futures. Sport has the power to create confidence, connection and possibility, but every young person also needs someone who believes in them. I'm proud that Bank of America is using the platform of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to help amplify Street Child's work and invest in programmes that empower young people around the world to realise what's possible."

U2 added, "We had the opportunity to attend the 2026 Street Child World Cup in Mexico City back in May, and we came away with far more than we expected. As proud supporters of Street Child United, it was a privilege to be there in person to watch some great football, soak up the atmosphere and witness these extraordinary young athletes reminding everyone what talent looks like when it refuses to take no for an answer.

As Larry put it, Street Child United is "a little NGO and a very big deal for kids with so much talent but no access." Thankfully, Street Child United is changing that. SCU gives these young people a stage, a voice and the chance to be celebrated for who they are rather than defined by the circumstances they were born into. That's something we're proud to support.

Bank of America have been great supporters of (RED) getting AIDS drugs to people that otherwise wouldn't get them… and a big thanks to them for helping make this story possible and for their commitment to using sport to bring communities together and create opportunity.

We're honoured that 'Street of Dreams' could play a small part in telling a much bigger story."

Directed by award-winning creative duo 'King She' Radha Ganti and Robert Lopuski, whose work has received more than 75 awards and nominations, including Cannes Lions recognition and AICP Best New Director, the short film combines a bold visual narrative with an intimate human story.

The short film was created, developed and produced by Freuds. The film was produced in association with Somesuch.

On the production King She said: "The film is one girl's journey, but really the story is about resilience and what can happen when someone believes in you. In this case Sir David Beckham appears as our young lead's inner voice. We wanted to tell that story in a way that felt almost mythical. Music, soccer and imagination blur together to create possibility.

The shoot was an ambitious undertaking, but when you get an opportunity to make a short film with U2, Sir David Beckham and the Street Child World Cup everyone jumped. It only happened because so many people brought their trust, talent and generosity to the process. It's been a real privilege to help bring this film to life alongside the teams at Freuds and Bank of America."

In addition to the short film launched today, a 30 second TV commercial will be broadcast across both Fox and Telemundo during their World Cup coverage in North America from Monday 13th July.

Bank of America's belief is that reaching goals takes skill. It also takes support. With someone in your corner, your next accomplishment can be even greater. What would you like the power to do?

About Bank of America Sports Commitment

Beyond its growing soccer partnership portfolio, Bank of America partners with iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement. Through these partnerships, the bank works to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase its teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive local and global growth through the unifying power of sport.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Reporters may contact

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation