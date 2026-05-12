TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Banditos Mexican Lager, a Canadian-made lifestyle beer brand, announces that Alejandro Kirk, an all-star catcher in Major League Baseball, will join the brand as its first global brand ambassador and a shareholder in the company.

Founded by Anthony CK Thomas, Banditos was created with the vision to build more than just another beer brand. Rooted in strategic business and culture, the company is building a global lifestyle platform centred on hospitality, good times and an unapologetically unpretentious approach to the category.

BANDITOS MEXICAN LAGER TEAMS UP WITH ALEJANDRO KIRK AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR AND SHAREHOLDER (CNW Group/The Bandito Group)

With growing investments across sports, entertainment and culture, Banditos continues to expand its presence as a lifestyle-driven challenger brand designed to stand apart within Canada's beer market.

Kirk's connection to both Mexico and Canada, along with his reputation as a hard-working competitor who earned his rise to MLB all-star status, made him a strong fit for a brand built around grit, ambition and approachability.

"Alejandro represents a lot of what Banditos stands for," said Thomas. "He earned everything that came his way. Nothing was handed to him, and that mentality matters to us. We are building a brand that wants to compete, grow and earn the right to blaze its own trail in the market. This goes beyond a traditional partnership. He is someone we want building this with us, side by side."

"This partnership felt natural to me right away," said Kirk. "Being from Mexico and now playing baseball in Canada, it is exciting to be part of a brand that brings those two worlds together. What Anthony and the Banditos team are building feels authentic, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Kirk will appear in upcoming campaigns, activations and brand initiatives as Banditos continues to invest in sports, entertainment and cultural partnerships across Ontario.

The partnership was teased on May 5 through a collaborative Instagram post between Banditos and Kirk, introducing Kirk as "the newest member and global ambassador of La Familia Banditos."

Banditos is currently available at LCBO locations, Longo's stores and select restaurants and bars across Ontario.

Media opportunities with Alejandro Kirk and Banditos leadership are available.



ABOUT BANDITOS MEXICAN LAGER

Banditos Mexican Lager is a Canadian-made Mexi-CAN lager founded by Anthony CK Thomas and built to shake up Canada's beer market one cold can or keg at a time. Brewed for people who work hard, stay out late and do not take life too seriously, Banditos brings bold flavour, good energy and a little rebellion back to the fridge.

Rooted in hospitality, sports, culture and community, Banditos was never meant to be just another beer company. Inspired by the belief that "a true Mexican lager is always golden smooth," the brand is focused on building a challenger lifestyle platform designed for patios, game nights, concerts, backyard parties, local bars and the stories that happen with the first crack of a can or the first pour from a keg.

Now available at LCBO locations, Longo's stores and select bars and restaurants across Ontario, Banditos is building a movement around one simple belief: beer without the bullsh*t.

Learn more at www.drinkbanditos.com.

Follow Banditos Mexican Lager on social media:

Instagram @drinkbanditos

SOURCE The Bandito Group

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