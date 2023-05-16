Baltimore Gas and Electric Selects Copperleaf Asset for Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), the largest utility provider in Maryland. BGE serves over 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 gas customers across the state.

BGE will implement Copperleaf Asset™ to manage its transmission and substation asset sustainment plans. With Copperleaf Asset, BGE will be able to proactively manage risk exposure, create what-if scenarios to make informed trade-offs between investment strategies, and bundle asset interventions in the most efficient and cost-effective way using Copperleaf's Intelligent Bundling capability.

"The use of Copperleaf Asset, and the new capabilities to be developed through our partnership, will enable BGE's asset management strategy to move beyond individual asset replacement programs," said Jermel Miller, Director of Transmission and Substation Engineering. "In our constant pursuit of improved system reliability and increased customer satisfaction, this platform will ensure the dollars we invest in asset performance improvement provide the largest value to our customers."

"We are delighted to welcome BGE, a leader in energy innovation, to the Copperleaf Community and look forward to building a successful long-term partnership," shared Paul Sakrzewski, Copperleaf CEO. "By eliminating siloes and using Copperleaf Asset to balance cost, risk, and business outcomes across all asset classes, BGE can make value-based decisions that align with its strategic objectives."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, future plans or opportunities. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as at the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in our 2022 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About Baltimore Gas and Electric

BGE is Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, providing safe and reliable energy delivery to more than 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. The company was founded in 1816 as the nation's first gas utility and remains headquartered in Baltimore City to this day. BGE is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation's leading energy utility company. Engage with the latest BGE stories on bgenow.com and connect with BGE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

