OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Product: Whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in a "Pamela" brand bulk cardboard container, a box with a sticker indicating "Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,", or a clear "PamPak" brand bag of 6 cucumbers

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination – Salmonella

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]