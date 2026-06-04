Ballard Power announces results of 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting, which was held on June 3rd.

Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Kathy Bayless 71,838,799 98.21 1,312,516 1.79 Jacqueline Dedo 72,258,610 98.78 892,705 1.22 Douglas P. Hayhurst 66,168,321 90.45 6,982,994 9.55 Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser 66,419,015 90.80 6,732,300 9.20 Marty Neese 72,533,025 99.16 618,290 0.85 James Roche 66,824,156 91.35 6,327,159 8.65

Ballard notes that Janet Woodruff resigned from her board seat effective June 2, 2026. Additionally, Weichai Nominees, Michael Chen and Huajie Wang, resigned their seats effective May 13, 2026.

Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor for the Company, and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation. Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item Votes For % For Votes

Against %

Against Withheld/

Abstain % Withheld/

Abstain Appointment of Auditors 78,660,927 87.02 - - 11,730,437 12.98 Executive Compensation 66,381,017 90.75 6,770,299 9.25 - -

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Further Information

Ballard Power Systems:

Sumit Kundu –Investor Relations, +1.604.453.3517 or [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.